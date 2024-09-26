She became the first champ to collect all 8 rubies







And now she says she wants to collect the rubies from the other side so she can fill both rubies' plates of her belt



And ppl were saying she was going to retire lol so all the haters you better feel it because she is still going to be around here for a while, enjoy it !!!



and I love the fact she got some fresh new bread to eat and get these other 8 rubies with these girls Fiorot, Namajunas, Weili, Blanchfield, Silva, Barber, Grasso again and Wang Cong.