Media Shevchenko wants to collect the other 8 rubies on her belt

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
2,068
Reaction score
3,021
She became the first champ to collect all 8 rubies



And now she says she wants to collect the rubies from the other side so she can fill both rubies' plates of her belt

And ppl were saying she was going to retire lol so all the haters you better feel it because she is still going to be around here for a while, enjoy it !!!

and I love the fact she got some fresh new bread to eat and get these other 8 rubies with these girls Fiorot, Namajunas, Weili, Blanchfield, Silva, Barber, Grasso again and Wang Cong.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
125 female division, next match ups
Replies
6
Views
172
Geniusss
Geniusss
Geniusss
Media Shevchenko says she is pretty confident on beating Grasso next saturday and also says she is not even worried about Wang Cong
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
HHJ
HHJ
Rhood
Why did Rose Namajunas move up to Flyweight?
2
Replies
25
Views
909
Tweak896
Tweak896
blaseblase
Grasso's position at number 1 is tenuous
2
Replies
22
Views
565
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
blaseblase
Do you think Valentina loses her next fight?
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
1K
BigDramaShow26
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,168
Messages
56,243,776
Members
175,124
Latest member
SFB

Share this page

Back
Top