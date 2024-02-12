Sherdog Shoop Discussion Thread

SenorFranko

SenorFranko

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 26, 2015
Messages
6,547
Reaction score
27,161
This thread has been created to be a place where all of Sherdog can discuss all things shoop.
Feel free to chat about anything you want from the world of shooping including:

- Upcoming Competitions
- Shoop thread requests/ideas
- Help with templates
- Shoop/Avatar requests
- Ideas for contests
- Tips/suggestions on how to get into shooping
- General Shooping chat

For example:

" @AleYeah has been smashing out the shoops recently, he's on fire"

"I Can't wait to see what @Natural Order comes up with in the next competition"

"That @SenorFranko is a disgrace, he should do us all a favour and quit shoping for good"

Picsart_24-02-12_14-28-35-434.jpg
Picsart_24-02-12_14-39-21-979.jpg
 
Last edited:
Great idea @SenorFranko , thanks for starting the thread. It can be like our own little pub here on Sherdog

ZsRnxwl.jpg
 
I like the thread. Wish I had the free time to put some effort into quality shoops/gifs, but I'm a busy guy, and like 95% of the shoops I've done (which isn't a huge number) are done on Juxtaposer. I don't remember which Sherbro introduced me to that app back in the day, but it's great for quick shoops that are pretty decent quality given the amount of time and energy it takes to do them.

Anyway, cheers Shoop-bros.
 
cade187 said:
I like the thread. Wish I had the free time to put some effort into quality shoops/gifs, but I'm a busy guy, and like 95% of the shoops I've done (which isn't a huge number) are done on Juxtaposer. I don't remember which Sherbro introduced me to that app back in the day, but it's great for quick shoops that are pretty decent quality given the amount of time and energy it takes to do them.

Anyway, cheers Shoop-bros.
Click to expand...
Nice one mate, this is good to know. I only shoop on my phone and use the Picsart app. It's pretty easy to use. I've just downloaded that Juxtaposer app and will have a play around with it.
 
I usually shop with Photoshop on my laptop, but any recommendations for apps in Android?
 
oski said:
K, I got a q. How the hell did the great one pull this off?

1FSwWg5.gif
Click to expand...
Prologue said:
Can't say for sure, but I would guess would be using this technique.

Click to expand...


Definitely used a clean plate, as you can see the crowd is static on the right-hand side. There is some slight movement on the left side. Also, you can see where things were covered up on the floor with the clone stamp tool.

It's freakin amazing work, and crazy how clean he got it. I know he spent a very long time on it.
 
boingyman said:
I usually shop with Photoshop on my laptop, but any recommendations for apps in Android?
Click to expand...
Yes bro!!!!

I can definitely recommend Picsart on Android. Its free and really easy to use. You can get the upgraded features for around £30 a year.

@cade187 uses Juxtaposer. I've just downloaded it but not had a chance to play around with it yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SenorFranko
Shoop Shoop dat 2023
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
3K
Wormwood
Wormwood

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,202
Messages
55,064,536
Members
174,582
Latest member
Mohamed Osman

Share this page

Back
Top