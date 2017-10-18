Sherdog Gaming Laptop & Review Thread (OP Updated Apr-2019)

SLI/Crossfire is dead

Yeah, the Acer Predator 21X is a fine option for Scrooge McDuck:What's the point of dual GTX 1080 Ti's for a 2560x1080 screen?There's more. Notebookcheck actually offers the ability to filter by GPU configurations. If you scroll down to the "benchmarks" you can study which laptop models have actually benchmarked this configuration.Here are the laptops with Dual SLI GTX 1080 Ti configurations:Of these the Asus ROG GX800VH would appear to be the most sensible dream laptop build:Official page here:4K screen, G-sync, liquid cooling, higher-clocked RAM, larger SSD, all for $6K. Both have shit battery life (to 3 hours).But...the truth is there's a reason that NVIDIA didn't even put out a GTX 1080 Ti version of Max-Q. These just get too hot; especially when you SLI them. You won't be able to actually use this on your lap. It's not terribly practical for a laptop. Just too much heat. Furthermore, there's the fact that while we were promised SLI/Crossfire as the future a mere few years ago when the low-level APIs like Mantle debuted the opposite has been realized.Additionally, that thing comes with a protective case because the computer costs $9,000. Unless you're comfortable putting a $9K item in a flimsy backpack there's just no practical advantage for portability over the most LAN-friendly Mini-ITX setups, and these can built with superior specs for less than 1/3rd the price. Their cases are no more cumbersome than the 21X's "Protective Travel Case." If you want that much power--- you need to get into building: