Sherdog Gaming Laptop & Review Thread (OP Updated Apr-2019)

Madmick

Madmick

Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2005
Messages
61,111
Reaction score
24,492
Sales
  1. https://www.reddit.com/r/LaptopDeals/
  2. https://slickdeals.net/laptop-deals/
  3. https://www.techbargains.com/category/359/computers/laptops
  4. https://www.reddit.com/r/buildapcsales/ (Laptops are often posted here)
Reddit Recommended Gaming Laptops by Budget Range (updated Sept-2018)


I regard this German website to be the most useful and thorough laptop reviewer on the web:
https://www.notebookcheck.net/


Processing Power
Notebookcheck also offers a comparison tool that enables you to compare laptop GPUs side-by-side with actual game benchmarks. For example, here is the most popular GPU among Steam users currently, the GTX 1060 6GB, contrasted to the GTX 1060 6GB (Laptop) which is the video card in the bestselling Acer Helios 300 (2018) laptop, and also the GTX 1060 6GB (Max-Q) which is the quieter & cooler laptop version. You can remove these to add others. The field at the very bottom of the page allows you to search and add other GPUs for comparison. You can compare up to three at a time. This tool is a bit more up to date than UserBenchmark for laptop/mobile GPU versions. As of 4/14/2019 UserBenchmark still doesn't have the Mobile versions of the RTX cards (only the Max-Q variants):

Everything Else
  • Form Factor
    • 2-in-1?
      • Convertible = can fold the keyboard over backwards to use touchscreen like a tablet
      • Detachable = detachable keyboards (ex. Windows Surface Pro)
  • Display
    • Size (13.3", 15.6", and 17.3" are standards; 15.6" is most common)
    • Resolution (higher = better)
    • Display Type (OLED > IPS > TN*)
      • *for picture quality, but not gaming framerate/smoothness where TN is the best
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz, 120Hz, or 144Hz? (higher = better)
    • G-Sync capable? (this will only apply to NVIDIA GPUs-- eliminates screen tearing)
    • Touchscreen?
  • Battery Life
    • higher mAh= better, obviously
  • Ports & Sensors
  • Construction
    • Chassis build quality (Metal / Aluminum > Plastic)
    • Thickness/Weight
    • Surface Thermals (i.e. Can you sit it on your lap during extended peak usage?)
    • Don't overlook the size of the power brick used to plug the laptop into an outlet; some may be larger than desirable depending on the size of one's portable carrying vessels
  • Keyboard
    • Backlit or not?
  • Operating System & Software
    • Windows 10 > all other operating systems & versions of Windows for game performance
    • Pre-installed software (i.e. bloatware): the less the better

CLIFF NOTES FOR THE ABOVE
Above are your major specs divided into two major categories. "Processing Power" refers to hardware components that will affect game performance. I've hyperlinked UserBenchmark for each component if you want to see how it stacks up.

Laptops and desktops share many of the same components, but buying laptops is usually a bit simpler because it is designed to work as a single system, so you don't have to worry as much about research to make sure your individual components are all compatible/optimal for each other. There is very little that can be upgraded or replaced in a laptop. RAM and batteries are about it. Sometimes you can add an SSD or HDD.

-- the CPU and GPU are the most critical components. While UserBenchmark focuses on desktop components they are slowly adding in laptop components for easy-to-understand ratings and h2h comparisons. Be aware that for the GPU (aka "video card") this can often be confusing because on websites like Amazon or Best Buy the NVIDIA GTX 10 series GPUs will be listed in name indistinguishably from the laptop version. For a true benchmark comparison you must look for "Mobile" or "Laptop" in the title. See the difference here:
http://gpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Nvidia-GTX-1060-Mobile-vs-Nvidia-GTX-1060-6GB/m164336vs3639
This is a big deal because frankly, right now, you really shouldn't be buying any gaming laptop that isn't running on an Intel CPU and an NVIDIA GTX 10 or RTX 20 series GPU. They perform so much better at so much lower temperatures that AMD cannot compete in the laptop territory.
Reasonable laptop gaming power has been achievable for $1500 or so for about the last 6 years, but the release that really changed everything for gaming laptops was when NVIDIA finally brought the desktop-class GPUs to laptops with the new GTX 10 series. Now there is their successor line of RTX 20 GPUs, but those are still more pricey. Almost all of these laptop video cards are now only 10%-30% behind their desktop versions (which are already the best in the world) in terms of performance, and there no longer exists an outlandish markup on most of the gaming laptops that carry an RTX 2070 8GB class GPU or lower; because they produce so little heat relative to past generations that it isn't presenting a major engineering challenge, anymore, for manufacturers to shove them into laptop spaces.

Right now that Acer Helios Predator 300 (2018) everyone is mentioning is the bestselling overall gaming laptop on Amazon. It's 15" with mostly the same specs and comes in at $999, so $1K is all that a highly respectable gaming laptop will run you in the USA, these days.

The laptops carrying the most powerful cards still demand a more significant markup over the desktop market because they run quite hot, and because living in such a premium niche, they simply don't sell as large a volume. They're also massive and loud because they have to pack actual fans in to keep everything running smoothly. You won't be able to rest them on your lap.

By far the most desirable cards for gamers with no budgetary concerns are NVIDIA's new "Max-Q" laptop cards, and we're starting to see these in laptops starting around $1,500. These are actually even slightly weaker than the normal laptop video card versions I'm talking about above. Max-Q is considered a distinct laptop architecture. The reason they are so highly prized is because they took the weight, size, and heat reduction to even greater levels. Basically, you can fit an RTX 2080 card into a laptop as sleek as a MacBook Pro, and sit it on your lap. To prove this, in the product launch, NVIDIA executives would actually sit down, rest the laptops on their laps, and conduct the product pitch while it was running games for at least 15 minutes. Apparently they still generate a bit of noise, but less than the traditional Pascal mobile versions.



Here is a list of all Max-Q laptops current to Feb-20, 2019:
https://www.ultrabookreview.com/16277-laptops-nvidia-max-q/

I find it irritating that they felt the need to signify the leap in laptop performance with Pascal Mobile by dropping the "M" that used to come after the card. They continue this with the RTX series. For example, back during the GTX 9xx generation, if you saw a laptop with a GTX 970 in it, they would write "GTX 970M" to indicate it was the laptop version. I wish they would still do that. Not doing it is misleading, and confusing for consumers. Benchmark references like UserBenchmark have adapted by designating the laptop variants as "GTX 1060 (Mobile)" or "GTX 1060 (Laptop)".

NVIDIA current video card classes
  • Desktop -------------> Pascal
  • Laptop ---------------> Pascal Mobile
  • Laptop premium --> Max-Q
I wish they would just denote it this way. Retailers like Amazon make no distinction between any of the below:
  • Desktop --------------> GTX 1080
  • Laptop ----------------> GTX 1080M
  • Laptop Max Q -------> GTX 1080MQ

NVIDIA Laptop Gaming GPUs currently in production ranked from most to least powerful
  1. RTX 2080 (Mobile)
  2. RTX 2080 (Max-Q)
  3. RTX 2070 (Mobile)
  4. GTX 1080 (Mobile)
  5. RTX 2070 (Max-Q)
  6. RTX 2060 (Mobile)
  7. RTX 2060 (Max-Q)
  8. GTX 1070 (Mobile)
  9. GTX 1070 (Max-Q)
  10. RTX 1660 Ti (Mobile)
  11. GTX 1060 (Mobile)
  12. GTX 1060 (Max-Q)
  13. GTX 1650 (Mobile)
  14. GTX 1050 Ti (Mobile)
  15. GTX 1050 Ti (Max-Q)
  16. GTX 1050 (Mobile)
  17. GTX 1050 (Max-Q)

-- For RAM you really just want to procure at least 8GB. It's ideal to have two sticks instead of one stick so that it is running in dual channel. All current hardware will run DDR4 RAM. The MHz rating after that is an indication of speed. The DDR4 class guarantees a minimum frequency of 2133MHz, and even the best laptops still run 2666MHz RAM, so when purchasing laptops it is simpler because it is a question of how much, not how fast. Whether the memory is in dual channel will have a greater influence on its speed performance.

-- For storage an SSD is highly desirable for better load times and overall snappiness, but laptops can combine an SSD (for the OS) and an HDD (for more, cheap storage). This is the best of both worlds. The best tool to compare SSD performance is UserBenchmark if you can find the specific models, but again, for laptops, this tends to be impractical.

-- The rest is mostly a matter of preference and individual user demands. Learn more about it by asking questions in this thread.



**********************************************************************
APRIL 2019 RECOMMENDATIONS
**********************************************************************
Know that the Intel i9-8950HK is the most powerful gaming laptop processor in the world, but the Intel i7-8750H is still far more common even among flagships because it is so much more power efficient (i.e. battery life) and runs so much cooler. The NVIDIA RTX 2080 is the most powerful laptop gaming GPU in the world.

I don't recommend 14" or below for gaming laptops, due to the premium for the shrinking form factor, but the Alienware R3, Alienware 13, Razer Blade 13, and MSI Phantom or MSI Stealth Pro variants are probably your best options in this size range. Every laptop below is considerably more powerful than the original PS4 or Xbox One.

Three constantly updated lists everyone should check out are here:
  1. https://www.pcgamer.com/best-gaming-laptop/
  2. https://www.laptopmag.com/articles/best-gaming-laptops
  3. https://www.notebookcheck.net/Notebookcheck-s-Top-10-Gaming-Laptops.98628.0.html


15"
$999
Acer Predator Helios 300, 15.6" FHD IPS w/ 144Hz Refresh Rate, Intel 6-Core i7-8750H, Overclockable GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, 16GB DDR4, 256GB NVMe SSD, Aeroblade Metal Fans PH315-51-78NP
Acer Predator Helios 300 (2018)
61rjV21bzfL._SL1500_.jpg

  • Display: 15.6" 1920x1080 144Hz IPS
  • CPU: i7-8750H
  • GPU: GTX 1060 6GB (mobile version)
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666
  • SSD: 256GB
  • *Receive Activision Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with Purchase - Valid 10/21/18–04/31/19 or while supplies last.
The reigning #1 bestselling gamer laptop for over two years, now, and the price has dropped $200 on this updated 2018 model. The greatest weakness out-of-the-box is the small storage size, but it's fast storage for the OS, and there is one bay for expansion via a 2.5" SATA drive (SSD or HDD) while all it requires to install it is a Philips screwdriver to remove/replace the bay door.


Use this PC Part Picker list to identify the best price at the moment you are buying. The 2.5" and 6 Gb/s filters have already been selected. Choose "SSD" if you want to narrow to those options:
https://pcpartpicker.com/products/internal-hard-drive/#i=25&f=3&sort=ppgb&page=1

***General Performance Ranking***
SSD > SSHD > HDD


HDD
SSHD
SSD

I generally recommend the FireCuda SSHD or TLC SSD. Handy reference for eyeballing the most popular SSDs by type:
https://www.neweggbusiness.com/smartbuyer/buying-guides/ssd-buying-guide/
SSD NAND Ranking: SLC > MLC > 3D/TLC > QLC


$1678
Lenovo Legion Y740-15ICHg (Part#: 81HE0004US)
Lenovo Legion Y740
*update* this specific model currently sold out
lenovo-legion-y740-17-1.png

  • Display: 15.6" 1920x1080 144Hz G-Sync IPS
  • CPU: i7-8750H
  • GPU: GTX 2070 8GB (Max-Q version)
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666
  • SSD: 256GB
  • HDD: 1TB 7200 RPM
The new kid on the block, highly touted by PC Gamer and Notebookcheck, for those who want a higher level of gaming performance than the GTX 1060 6GB (mobile) provides. This GPU offers nearly identical performance to the GTX 1070 (desktop). Directly from Lenovo.


17"
$999
Acer Aspire 7 A717-72G-700J 17.3" IPS FHD GTX 1060 6GB VRAM i7-8750H 16 GB Memory 256 GB SSD Windows 10 VR Ready
Acer Aspire 7
34-316-435-V11.jpg

  • Display: 17.3" 1920x1080 60Hz IPS
  • CPU: i7-8750H
  • GPU: GTX 1060 6GB (mobile version)
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4-2400
  • SSD: 256GB
Unexpectedly, for the same price, you can score almost identical hardware with a 17.3" screen. The display isn't 144Hz, the RAM is a touch slower, and the Aspire series isn't quite as well built as the Predator Helios series by Acer, but otherwise, this is a fantastic deal. You can get a lot more, in terms of hardware and quality, but you can't get the same for equal or less.


Budget Sub-$1K
$779
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-53 Laptop: Core i5-8300H, 15.6inch Full HD IPS Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Graphics
Acer Nitro 5
71thbDv5KDL._SL1466_.jpg

  • Display: 15.6" 1920x1080 60 Hz IPS
  • CPU: i5-8300H
  • GPU: GTX 1050 Ti 4GB (mobile version)
  • RAM: 8GB DDR4-2400
  • SSD: 256GB
Unfortunately there has been a price hike of $30 on this model since last October, but there is nothing better-- just a crowded space of near clones. Alternatives to consider below. Note that some carry the GTX 1050 2GB, some carry the GTX 1050 4GB, and some carry the GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. The cheapest variants retail for $100 less, but you probably shouldn't get less than the GTX 1050 Ti in 2019 unless you are certain the games you play don't require more. These all might be cheaper options than the Acer Predator Helios 300 above, but all offer a much weaker value.
-- MSI GV62 8RD-200
-- MSI GF63 8RC
-- Lenovo Legion Y530
-- Asus TUF Gaming FX504G
-- Dell G3 15 Gaming
-- Dell G7 15 Gaming


State of the Art
$3299
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701, 17.3” 144Hz Pantone Validated Full HD IPS, GeForce RTX 2080, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Hyper Drive, Windows 10 Pro - GX701GX-XS76
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX
gx701-wag-2_1.png

  • Display: 17.3" 1920x1080 144Hz G-Sync IPS (3ms response time)
  • CPU: i7-8750H
  • GPU: RTX 2080 8GB (Max-Q version)
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666
  • SSD: 1TB
If you don't suffer any budgetary concerns the above laptop is considered the finest gaming laptop in the world. The Asus ROG Zephyrus line has ruled since NVIDIA cooperated with Asus to introduce their "Max-Q" video cards that offer such incredible power while enabling the manufacturer to keep the laptops so light, thin, and cool in one's lap. This is the 2019 RTX update. There is the 17" Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 line and the 15" Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 line.
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Asus-...0H-RTX-2080-Max-Q-Laptop-Review.410959.0.html



The MSI GS65 Stealth & MSI GS75 Stealth models are these lines' prime competitors. The former ate up most sales last year thanks to a much lower price while appearing to enjoy both higher customer satisfaction and laptop reviewer acclaim. The 2019 RTX update has seen a considerable price hike thanks to this, and is now on par with the Zephyrus in expense. Thus, the most economical MSI GS65 Stealth is the older $1629 Thin-050 model with the GTX 1060 6GB and 512GB NVMe SSD that is still in production. The Razer Blade 15 is an alternative to that if you want the best build quality with similar specs to the Acer Predator Helios 300.

For more $2K+ options here is a list of all the Max-Q laptops available-- this page is routinely updated:
https://www.ultrabookreview.com/16277-laptops-nvidia-max-q/

Enthusiast laptop lines where the entire line caters to gamers are below. If you want better build quality and more gamer features these are reliable purchases, but you will spend a premium:
Acer Predator
Alienware
Asus ROG
Gigabyte AORUS
HP Omen
MSI GT, GS, & GE
Razer


Finally, the online zine LAPTOP MAG (associated with Tom's Guide) offers this article series grading the most recent gaming laptops manufactured by each of the major players.
2018 Gaming Laptop Brand Rating & Report Card (Aug-14, 2018)
aHR0cDovL3d3dy5sYXB0b3BtYWcuY29tL2ltYWdlcy93cC9wdXJjaC1hcGkvaW5jb250ZW50LzIwMTgvMDgvQmVzdC1Xb3JzdC1HYW1pbmctTGFwdG9wcy0yMDE4X01BSU5fZWRpdGVkLmpwZw==
 
Last edited:
There's a monster out there with dual 1080ti's in it. Can't remember who makes it but I was thinking of selling one of my trucks to get one.

Not really, I can't afford it even after selling a truck.
 
TSO said:
There's a monster out there with dual 1080ti's in it. Can't remember who makes it but I was thinking of selling one of my trucks to get one.

Not really, I can't afford it even after selling a truck.
Click to expand...
Acer.


PCworld.jpg.cf.jpg
 
loyalyolayal said:
Acer.

PCworld.jpg.cf.jpg
Click to expand...
Yeah, the Acer Predator 21X is a fine option for Scrooge McDuck:
$8,999: Acer Predator 21 X Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7, GeForce GTX 1080 SLi, 21" Curved 2000R Full HD, 64GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe SSD, 1TB HDD, with 21X Protective Travel Case, GX21-71-76ZF
What's the point of dual GTX 1080 Ti's for a 2560x1080 screen?

There's more. Notebookcheck actually offers the ability to filter by GPU configurations. If you scroll down to the "benchmarks" you can study which laptop models have actually benchmarked this configuration.
https://www.notebookcheck.net/NVIDIA-GeForce-GTX-1080-SLI-Laptop-Benchmarks-and-Specs.178631.0.html
Here are the laptops with Dual SLI GTX 1080 Ti configurations:
Of these the Asus ROG GX800VH would appear to be the most sensible dream laptop build:
ASUS ROG GX800VH Liquid-Cooled Gaming Laptop 18.4”, 4K, G SYNC, Core i7-7820HK, Dual GTX 1080 SLI, 1.5 TB SSD, 64GB, RGB KB
Official page here:
https://www.asus.com/us/Laptops/ROG-GX800VH-7th-Gen-Intel-Core/
4K screen, G-sync, liquid cooling, higher-clocked RAM, larger SSD, all for $6K. Both have shit battery life (up to 3 hours).

But...the truth is there's a reason that NVIDIA didn't even put out a GTX 1080 Ti version of Max-Q. These just get too hot; especially when you SLI them. You won't be able to actually use this on your lap. It's not terribly practical for a laptop. Just too much heat. Furthermore, there's the fact that while we were promised SLI/Crossfire as the future a mere few years ago when the low-level APIs like Mantle debuted the opposite has been realized. SLI/Crossfire is dead:


Additionally, that thing comes with a protective case because the computer costs $9,000. Unless you're comfortable putting a $9K item in a flimsy backpack there's just no practical advantage for portability over the most LAN-friendly Mini-ITX setups, and these can built with superior specs for less than 1/3rd the price. Their cases are no more cumbersome than the 21X's "Protective Travel Case." If you want that much power--- you need to get into building:
Sherdog: The Best LAN Party PC Cases
PCPP: Mini ITX Cases compatible with Dual SLI x Zotac Mini GTX 1080 SLI

Corsair Graphite 380T
02-93.png


Lian Li PC-TU200
11-112-348-02.jpg



NCASE M1 v5
ncasem1.jpg



Phanteks Enthoo EVOLV ITX
11-854-015-10.jpg
 
Last edited:
Madmick said:
Yeah, the Acer Predator 21X is a fine option for Scrooge McDuck:
$8,999: Acer Predator 21 X Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7, GeForce GTX 1080 SLi, 21" Curved 2000R Full HD, 64GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe SSD, 1TB HDD, with 21X Protective Travel Case, GX21-71-76ZF

There's more. Notebookcheck actually offers the ability to filter by GPU configurations. If you scroll down to the "benchmarks" you can study which laptop models have actually benchmarked this configuration.
https://www.notebookcheck.net/NVIDIA-GeForce-GTX-1080-SLI-Laptop-Benchmarks-and-Specs.178631.0.html
Here are the laptops with Dual SLI GTX 1080 Ti configurations:
But...the truth is there's a reason that NVIDIA didn't even put out a GTX 1080 Ti version of Max-Q. These just get too hot; especially when you SLI them. You won't be able to actually use this on your lap. It's not terribly practical for a laptop. Just too much heat. Furthermore, there's the fact that while we were promised SLI/Crossfire as the future a mere few years ago when the low-level APIs like Mantle debuted the opposite has been realized. SLI/Crossfire is dead:
https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/6n6xgq/the_state_of_sli_on_the_games_of_2017/

Additionally, that thing comes with a protective case because the computer costs $9,000. Unless you're comfortable putting a $9K item in a flimsy backpack there's just no practical advantage for portability over the most LAN-friendly Mini-ITX setups, and these can built with superior specs for less than 1/3rd the price. Their cases are no more cumbersome than the 21X's "Protective Travel Case." If you want that much power--- you need to get into building:
Sherdog: The Best LAN Party PC Cases
PCPP: Mini ITX Cases compatible with Dual SLI x Zotac Mini GTX 1080 SLI

Corsair Graphite 380T
380t_yellow_14.png



Lian LI PC-TU200
11-112-348-02.jpg



NCASE M1 v5
ncasem1.jpg



Phanteks Enthoo EVOLV ITX
31lAAJMj2-L.jpg
Click to expand...
That's just Acer trying to get into the gaming market. They're trying to make a name for themselves the way a pretty non-descript Taiwanese brand like MSI did-only they're pushing it to ridiculous levels only to say that they did.
 
I'm pretty much out in the gaming laptop scene. Gotta build a decent rig in the neae future or when my old msi craps out. Anyway, story time:

Electronics are very expensive in the philippians. As I was still in Malaysia earlier this month, I saw a dude selling his Asus rog with 980m for around 870usd. I could sell my msi(870m)here in the flip for almost the same price. I was looking for buyers but I only have 3 days left. missed opportunity.
 
Laptop Question.

Do any of you guys know how i can tell when a laptop i have was first used?

A guy selling it is saying its a year old and i think he is full of shit.

Lenovo Think Pad if it matters.
 
HIMBOB said:
Laptop Question.

Do any of you guys know how i can tell when a laptop i have was first used?

A guy selling it is saying its a year old and i think he is full of shit.

Lenovo Think Pad if it matters.
Click to expand...
Sure. You can look up when computers were manufactured. You just need the full model number.
 
Madmick said:
Sure. You can look up when computers were manufactured. You just need the full model number.
Click to expand...

Thanks.

Found what I needed.

The apparently 1 year old laptop was purchased in oct 2015.
 
For those on a budget and can do without playing the latest games at the highest settings at 60fps, you should also check out the Nvidia's MX150 GPU. Not quite as good as the GTX1050, but it will definitely save a couple hundred bucks and can play a lot of newer games very well with a few tweaks to the resolution and graphic settings.

For example: You can get an Acer Aspire 5 with this GPU in it for $600 US

 
ben236 said:
For those on a budget and can do without playing the latest games at the highest settings at 60fps, you should also check out the Nvidia's MX150 GPU. Not quite as good as the GTX1050, but it will definitely save a couple hundred bucks and can play a lot of newer games very well with a few tweaks to the resolution and graphic settings.

For example: You can get an Acer Aspire 5 with this GPU in it for $600 US

Click to expand...

I'm more excited about the new collaboration between Intel and AMD (the first time since the 1980's) in the iGPU space. NVIDIA has been the monster in the laptop space, even in the lower end, no question, but I think they're about to get smacked.
Intel and AMD team up: A future Core chip will have Radeon graphics inside
 
Checking in on that hot new startup brand Eluktronics I noticed they have put out the first truly affordable Max-Q offering in a sub-$2K range. Keep in mind the main advantages of Max-Q are that it runs so cool you can game with the laptop on your lap, it runs whisper quiet, and allows for the laptops to be as thin and light as ultrabooks:

Eluktronics Pro-X P950HR/P957HR
(15.6" 1080p Ultra Portable 0.73" Thin 4.9lb VR Ready Gaming Laptop)
Base Price: $1399
Max Price: $1999
71FWq-NUpeL._SL1280_.jpg

  • Display: 15.6" 1920x1080
    • 60Hz IPS
      vs.
    • 120Hz TN (+$50)
  • CPU: i7-7700HQ
  • GPU: GTX 1070 8GB (Max-Q version)
  • SSD/RAM:
    • 128GB PCIe + 8GB DDR4-2400
      vs.
    • 256GB PCIe + 16GB DDR4-2400 (+$250 IPS / +$250 TN)
      vs.
    • 512GB PCIe + 32GB DDR4-2400 (+$500 IPS / +$550 TN)
  • HDD: 1TB 5400RPM

One can choose between the better color and wider viewing angles of IPS versus the higher framerate and more responsive TN panel type. Then there are three SSD/RAM variations for each type of panel. Finally, there are two colors (950HR & 957HR, the latter shown above). Thus, this laptop model has 12 total variants ranging from a baseline of $1400 with the most expensive variant coming in at $2K. The middle units appear to hold the sweet spot.

In addition to the above, it also boasts the backlit RGB keyboard and so many graphics ports (including 2xUSB 3.1 Gen 2 ports) than it can support NVIDIA's "True Surround".
 
Last edited:
Xiaomi goes after Alienware’s throne with a gaming laptop at ‘half the price’
Mi-Gaming-Laptop-hed-796x419.jpg

While Xiaomi is best known for its Android phones and home appliances, the Chinese brand is now branching out into gaming gear, with a new laptop that promises high-end graphics capabilities – and it costs only half as much in China as an Alienware with similar specs there.

The 15.6-inch Mi Gaming Laptop comes with formidable but not ultra-powerful hardware: you’ll get a Full HD display, a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD along with a 1TB HDD for oodles of storage.




Mi-Gaming-Laptop_07.jpg



What’s more remarkable though, is that these components are housed in what Xiaomi says is a slightly larger body that allows for better cooling, as it has room for two fans, four air vents, and a 3+2 design for the heatpipe.

There’s even a ‘Tornado’ button that engages rapid cooling by pushing the fans to 11, so as to bring the internal temperature down by about 3-5 degrees Celsius in 10 minutes. Hopefully, that’ll keep your laptop humming along smoothly even when it’s taxed with graphics-intensive games.



Mi-Gaming-Laptop_04.jpg



There are a bunch of other neat features that will appeal to gamers: an RGB backlit keyboard with additional programmable keys, Dolby Atmos-tuned audio and a built-in headphone amp to help you pinpoint where in-game sounds are coming from, four USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB-C ports and a 20.9mm profile.

Xiaomi made plenty of noise about its pricing too: in China, an Alienware laptop with comparable specs costs 17,699 RMB ($2,830), while the Mi Laptop’s top-of-the-line configuration described above can be had for just 8,999 RMB ($1,440).

It’s likely that Alienware commands a premium for its brand in China, as a similar device from the company’s US site retails at roughly 10,000 RMB ($1,600). Still, Xiaomi’s offering does undercut the competition by a bit, while bringing along some neat new features. There are three cheaper variants with lower-end specs too, going down as low as 5,999 RMB ($959). They’ll go on sale on April 13 in China; if you’re not in the country, you might want to keep an eye on some online stores like GearBest to get your hands on one when it’s available.
Click to expand...
Not sure why Alienware is so expensive over there.

This price ($1,440) for these hardware specs is still not as good as the price we're paying here. But maybe this will cause a pressure change somewhere in the chain creating a ripple that somehow finds it way over to us. Xiaomi and Huawei are monsters.
 
The Asus one looks sick but I bet it heats up fast.

I have a ROG and medium settings on Overwatch heats it up.
 
I rock the Razer Blade 14 2017 model (i7 7700HQ, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX 1060 6GB) and it's the sexiest gaming laptop of them all:
F-16.jpg


The slimmest gaming laptop available right now. Its a beast but gets hot and loud when under full load. To counter the heat/noise, I undervolt and it's fairly silent under load now.
 
Xiaomi just went full retard. Priced ($ 1450)between the dell 7577 and razer blade. I was expecting an acer price range.


images


images
 
Expect the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 to be available in a couple of days from now
csm_XPS_15_2_in_1_2_bf11356422.png

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 9575 was announced at CES 2018 in a rather unconventional departure from the original XPS 15 design language. The notebook sports a convertible form-factor and is powered by the new Intel-AMD 'Kaby Lake-G' chips. Dell stated at CES that the notebook is slated for a Spring 2018 launch but the actual launch date has eluded prospective buyers thus far. Dell's VP General Manager of Alienware, Gaming and XPS, Frank Azor, once again took the opportunity to clarify the uncertain. In a reply to a user's query on Twitter, Azor said that the XPS 15 2-in-1 will launch in 2 days.

The XPS 15 2-in-1 will give us a taste of what the new Intel 'Kaby Lake-G' chips have to offer. The convertible will sport either the Core i7-8305G/Core i7-8705G, which have a package TDP of 65W. An intriguing aspect would be to study whether indeed the RX Vega M GL GPU fares similarly to an NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti as advertised by Intel.

While we definitely look forward to test the new XPS 15 2-in-1 when it arrives at our doorstep, our initial impressions with the notebook were slightly marred by the high chassis temperatures under load, lack of legacy USB-A ports and standard-size SD card slot, and the Mag-Lev keyboard, which has a shallow key travel of just 0.7mm.

The new XPS is not the only 'Kaby Lake-G' sporting notebook to watch out for. There's also the HP Spectre x360 15 powered by the Intel Core i7-8705G that is also expected to make its debut this Spring. A recent listing of the Spectre x360 was spotted on a Finnish retailer's website, which saw the notebook going for Euro 2099.

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 will retail at a starting price of US$1,300 and comes with a host of memory, display, and storage configuration options.
Click to expand...
DellXPS15-9575__1_.jpg


DellXPS15-9575__2_.jpg


XPS-15-2-in-1-Side.png
The star of CES for Dell is nearing its debut, and is the first laptop known to me that will bring the brand new Kaby Lake-G processors to the market (the collaboration between Intel, with their Kaby Lake CPU architecture, and AMD, with their Vega M GPU architecture): the i5-8305G and i7-8705G. The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (9375) is set to rival the HP Spectre x360 15 that will also carry the Kaby Lake-G processors.
Notebookcheck > Dell XPS 15-9575
Notebookcheck > CES 2018 | The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is real — and it sure runs hot

XPS_15_2_in_1_spec_sheet_01.jpg



The latest Intel "Hades Canyon" NUC unit possesses the i7-8809G which is the flagship Kaby Lake-G processor and only a few percent better than the ones going into the Dell XPS unit above:



https://www.notebookcheck.net/Bench...-CPU-and-RX-Vega-M-GPU-leak-out.287220.0.html
Looks like those mobile Intel + AMD Kaby Lake processors have already found their way into NUCs, and they're going to brand the flagship of this generation of NUCs, the one carrying the i7-8809G, the "Hades Canyon". Tons of gaming benchmarks in the link above.

Synthetics
csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Synthetic_Test_2_740x172_0e2b0da803.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Synthetic_Test_1_740x172_5192a3c1c7.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Synthetic_Test_4_740x172_b06842bcfa.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_CPU_Test_4_740x172_4bd8f4cf6f.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_CPU_Test_2_740x172_784079f5e7.jpg


Games
csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Gaming_Test_11_740x172_e4ecb39fc8.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Gaming_Test_10_740x172_3dd4961be2.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Gaming_Test_8_740x172_e11cd6b0b1.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Gaming_Test_1_740x172_e7b19e84ce.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Gaming_Test_3_740x172_be0d19c134.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Gaming_Test_6_740x172_0e46ac9fce.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Gaming_Test_8_740x172_e11cd6b0b1.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Gaming_Test_4_740x172_8631139ce8.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Gaming_Test_2_740x172_0dfa135c06.jpg

csm_Intel_Hades_Canyon_NUC_Intel_Core_i7_8809G_AMD_Radeon_RX_Vega_M_GH_Gaming_Test_12_740x172_72d4713f8e.jpg
 
Last edited:


@Madmick

Just when I was ready to join team rog, team dragon pulls me in again. My body's ready but my wallet isn't.
 
loyalyolayal said:


@Madmick

Just when I was ready to join team rog, team dragon pulls me in again. My body's ready but my wallet isn't.
Click to expand...

I hadn't seen the MSI. I had intended to post about the new Gigabyte Aero a few days ago when I got caught up in posting about the new Apple chips and ditching Intel, and I still hadn't gotten around to reading it. Here was the headline that caught my eye:
Engadget > Gigabyte Aero 15X review: The best lightweight gaming laptop yet
Endgadget said:
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang flaunted a Gigabyte Aero 15X at CES as to show how Max-Q tech can make laptops both light and powerful. With the updated 2018 Aero 15X, Gigabyte has shown it's not just about the graphics. It features an all-new eighth-generation Intel 6-core CPU and with a new 144Hz display, addresses the last model's biggest shortfall for gamers. At the same time, it retains the clever design, NVIDIA GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics and huge battery, making the Aero 15X the best lightweight gaming laptop you can buy. That said, there are a host of similar laptops coming soon, so Gigabyte might not retain its crown for long.

Pros
  • Very light for a laptop with high-end graphics
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great performance for gaming and graphics work
  • Nice keyboard
  • Plenty of ports
Cons
  • Bland design
  • Middling touchpad

Summary
The Aero 15X was already the most capable lightweight gaming laptop you could buy, but Gigabyte made the latest version even better. With an all-new 6-core Intel processor and gaming display, it offers a rare blend of performance, portability, and battery life that blows away rivals.
Click to expand...
It's 4.5 pounds.
8bb66296-7703-474e-b341-9891d6d81aef.png
Gigabyte-Aero-14-Coffee-Lake-2.png

nfiK0fa.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Madmick
Nintendo Switch 2
Replies
0
Views
346
Madmick
Madmick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,035
Messages
55,045,440
Members
174,569
Latest member
Pennyovert

Share this page

Back
Top