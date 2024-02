Sherdog Gaming Laptop & Review Thread (OP Updated Apr-2019)

Spoiler: Laptop Sales Trackers Sales

Processing Power

Everything Else

Form Factor 2-in-1? Convertible = can fold the keyboard over backwards to use touchscreen like a tablet Detachable = detachable keyboards (ex. Windows Surface Pro)

Display Size (13.3", 15.6", and 17.3" are standards; 15.6" is most common) Resolution (higher = better) Display Type (OLED > IPS > TN*) *for picture quality, but not gaming framerate/smoothness where TN is the best Refresh Rate: 60 Hz, 120Hz, or 144Hz? (higher = better) G-Sync capable? (this will only apply to NVIDIA GPUs-- eliminates screen tearing) Touchscreen?

Battery Life higher mAh= better, obviously

Ports & Sensors Thunderbolt 3 > USB 3.1 (Gen2) > USB 3.1 (Gen1) = USB 3.0 > USB 2.0 (Type-C is most desirable form) Latest graphic port standards: HDMI = 2.1; DIsplayPort= 1.4 SD Card Reader? (great for working with digital cameras/camcorders and Android smartphones/tablets) Fingerprint Reader? Webcam + Mic? HD?

Construction Chassis build quality (Metal / Aluminum > Plastic) Thickness/Weight Surface Thermals (i.e. Can you sit it on your lap during extended peak usage?) Don't overlook the size of the power brick used to plug the laptop into an outlet; some may be larger than desirable depending on the size of one's portable carrying vessels

Keyboard Backlit or not?

Operating System & Software Windows 10 > all other operating systems & versions of Windows for game performance Pre-installed software (i.e. bloatware): the less the better



CLIFF NOTES FOR THE ABOVE

Spoiler: About NVIDIA GTX 10 & RTX 20 series GPUs



Right now that



The laptops carrying the most powerful cards still demand a more significant markup over the desktop market because they run quite hot, and because living in such a premium niche, they simply don't sell as large a volume. They're also massive and loud because they have to pack actual fans in to keep everything running smoothly. You won't be able to rest them on your lap.



By far the most desirable cards for gamers with no budgetary concerns are NVIDIA's new "Max-Q" laptop cards, and we're starting to see these in laptops starting around $1,500.







Here is a list of all Max-Q laptops current to Feb-20, 2019:

https://www.ultrabookreview.com/16277-laptops-nvidia-max-q/



I find it irritating that they felt the need to signify the leap in laptop performance with Pascal Mobile by dropping the "M" that used to come after the card. They continue this with the RTX series. For example, back during the GTX 9xx generation, if you saw a laptop with a GTX 970 in it, they would write "GTX 970M" to indicate it was the laptop version. I wish they would still do that. Not doing it is misleading, and confusing for consumers. Benchmark references like UserBenchmark have adapted by designating the laptop variants as "GTX 1060 (Mobile)" or "GTX 1060 (Laptop)".



RTX 2080 (Mobile)

RTX 2080 (Max-Q) RTX 2070 (Mobile)

GTX 1080 (Mobile)

RTX 2070 (Max-Q) RTX 2060 (Mobile)

RTX 2060 (Max-Q) GTX 1070 (Mobile)

GTX 1070 (Max-Q) RTX 1660 Ti (Mobile)

GTX 1060 (Mobile) GTX 1060 (Max-Q) GTX 1650 (Mobile)

GTX 1050 Ti (Mobile)

GTX 1050 Ti (Max-Q) GTX 1050 (Mobile)

Reasonable laptop gaming power has been achievable for $1500 or so for about the last 6 years, but the release that really changed everything for gaming laptops was when NVIDIA finally brought the desktop-class GPUs to laptops with the new GTX 10 series. Now there is their successor line of RTX 20 GPUs, but those are still more pricey. Almost all of these laptop video cards are now only 10%-30% behind their desktop versions (which are already the best in the world) in terms of performance, and there no longer exists an outlandish markup on most of the gaming laptops that carry an RTX 2070 8GB class GPU or lower; because they produce so little heat relative to past generations that it isn't presenting a major engineering challenge, anymore, for manufacturers to shove them into laptop spaces. Right now that Acer Helios Predator 300 (2018) everyone is mentioning is the bestselling overall gaming laptop on Amazon. It's 15" with mostly the same specs and comes in at $999, so $1K is all that a highly respectable gaming laptop will run you in the USA, these days. The laptops carrying the most powerful cards still demand a more significant markup over the desktop market because they run quite hot, and because living in such a premium niche, they simply don't sell as large a volume. They're also massive and loud because they have to pack actual fans in to keep everything running smoothly. You won't be able to rest them on your lap. By far the most desirable cards for gamers with no budgetary concerns are NVIDIA's new "Max-Q" laptop cards, and we're starting to see these in laptops starting around $1,500. These are actually even slightly weaker than the normal laptop video card versions I'm talking about above. Max-Q is considered a distinct laptop architecture. The reason they are so highly prized is because they took the weight, size, and heat reduction to even greater levels. Basically, you can fit an RTX 2080 card into a laptop as sleek as a MacBook Pro, and sit it on your lap. To prove this, in the product launch, NVIDIA executives would actually sit down, rest the laptops on their laps, and conduct the product pitch while it was running games for at least 15 minutes. Apparently they still generate a bit of noise, but less than the traditional Pascal mobile versions.

APRIL 2019 RECOMMENDATIONS

15"

Acer Predator Helios 300 (2018)

Display: 15.6" 1920x1080 144Hz IPS

15.6" 1920x1080 144Hz IPS CPU: i7-8750H

i7-8750H GPU: GTX 1060 6GB (mobile version)

GTX 1060 6GB (mobile version) RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666

16GB DDR4-2666 SSD: 256GB



Lenovo Legion Y740-15ICHg (Part#: 81HE0004US)

Lenovo Legion Y740

Display: 15.6" 1920x1080 144Hz G-Sync IPS



15.6" 1920x1080 144Hz G-Sync IPS CPU: i7-8750H

i7-8750H GPU: GTX 2070 8GB (Max-Q version)

GTX 2070 8GB (Max-Q version) RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666

16GB DDR4-2666 SSD: 256GB

256GB HDD: 1TB 7200 RPM

17"

$999

Acer Aspire 7

Display: 17.3" 1920x1080 60Hz IPS



17.3" 1920x1080 60Hz IPS CPU: i7-8750H

i7-8750H GPU: GTX 1060 6GB (mobile version)

GTX 1060 6GB (mobile version) RAM: 16GB DDR4-2400

16GB DDR4-2400 SSD: 256GB

Budget Sub-$1K

Acer Nitro 5

Display: 15.6" 1920x1080 60 Hz IPS

15.6" 1920x1080 60 Hz IPS CPU: i5-8300H

i5-8300H GPU: GTX 1050 Ti 4GB (mobile version)

GTX 1050 Ti 4GB (mobile version) RAM: 8GB DDR4-2400

8GB DDR4-2400 SSD: 256GB

State of the Art

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX

Display: 17.3" 1920x1080 144Hz G-Sync IPS (3ms response time)



17.3" 1920x1080 144Hz G-Sync IPS (3ms response time) CPU: i7-8750H

i7-8750H GPU: RTX 2080 8GB (Max-Q version)

RTX 2080 8GB (Max-Q version) RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666

16GB DDR4-2666 SSD: 1TB

2018 Gaming Laptop Brand Rating & Report Card (Aug-14, 2018)

I regard this German website to be the most useful and thorough laptop reviewer on the web:Notebookcheck also offers a comparison tool that enables you to compare laptop GPUs side-by-side with actual game benchmarks. For example, here is the most popular GPU among Steam users currently, the GTX 1060 6GB, contrasted to the GTX 1060 6GB (Laptop) which is the video card in the bestselling Acer Helios 300 (2018) laptop, and also the GTX 1060 6GB (Max-Q) which is the quieter & cooler laptop version. You can remove these to add others. The field at the very bottom of the page allows you to search and add other GPUs for comparison. You can compare up to three at a time. This tool is a bit more up to date than UserBenchmark for laptop/mobile GPU versions. As of 4/14/2019 UserBenchmark still doesn't have the Mobile versions of the RTX cards (only the Max-Q variants):Above are your major specs divided into two major categories. "Processing Power" refers to hardware components that will affect game performance. I've hyperlinked UserBenchmark for each component if you want to see how it stacks up.Laptops and desktops share many of the same components, but buying laptops is usually a bit simpler because it is designed to work as a single system, so you don't have to worry as much about research to make sure your individual components are all compatible/optimal for each other. There is very little that can be upgraded or replaced in a laptop. RAM and batteries are about it. Sometimes you can add an SSD or HDD.-- the CPU and GPU are the most critical components. While UserBenchmark focuses on desktop components they are slowly adding in laptop components for easy-to-understand ratings and h2h comparisons. Be aware that for the GPU (aka "video card") this can often be confusing because on websites like Amazon or Best Buy the NVIDIA GTX 10 series GPUs will be listed in name indistinguishably from the laptop version. For a true benchmark comparison you must look for "Mobile" or "Laptop" in the title. See the difference here:This is a big deal because frankly, right now, you really shouldn't be buying any gaming laptop that isn't running on an Intel CPU and an NVIDIA GTX 10 or RTX 20 series GPU. They perform so much better at so much lower temperatures that AMD cannot compete in the laptop territory.-- For RAM you really just want to procure at least 8GB. It's ideal to have two sticks instead of one stick so that it is running in dual channel. All current hardware will run DDR4 RAM. The MHz rating after that is an indication of speed. The DDR4 class guarantees a minimum frequency of 2133MHz, and even the best laptops still run 2666MHz RAM, so when purchasing laptops it is simpler because it is a question of how much, not how fast. Whether the memory is in dual channel will have a greater influence on its speed performance.-- For storage an SSD is highly desirable for better load times and overall snappiness, but laptops can combine an SSD (for the OS) and an HDD (for more, cheap storage). This is the best of both worlds. The best tool to compare SSD performance is UserBenchmark if you can find the specific models, but again, for laptops, this tends to be impractical.-- The rest is mostly a matter of preference and individual user demands. Learn more about it by asking questions in this thread.The reigning #1 bestselling gamer laptop for over two years, now, and the price has dropped $200 on this updated 2018 model. The greatest weakness out-of-the-box is the small storage size, but it'sstorage for the OS, and there is one bay for expansion via a 2.5" SATA drive (SSD or HDD) while all it requires to install it is a Philips screwdriver to remove/replace the bay door.The new kid on the block, highly touted by PC Gamer and Notebookcheck, for those who want a higher level of gaming performance than the GTX 1060 6GB (mobile) provides. This GPU offers nearly identical performance to the GTX 1070 (desktop). Directly from Lenovo.Unexpectedly, for the same price, you can score almost identical hardware with a 17.3" screen. The display isn't 144Hz, the RAM is a touch slower, and the Aspire series isn't quite as well built as the Predator Helios series by Acer, but otherwise, this is a fantastic deal. You can get a lot more, in terms of hardware and quality, but you can't get the same for equal or less.Unfortunately there has been a price hike of $30 on this model since last October, but there is nothing better-- just a crowded space of near clones. Alternatives to consider below. Note that some carry the GTX 1050 2GB, some carry the GTX 1050 4GB, and some carry the GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. The cheapest variants retail for $100 less, but you probably shouldn't get less than the GTX 1050 Ti in 2019 unless you are certain the games you play don't require more. These all might be cheaper options than the Acer Predator Helios 300 above, but all offer a much weaker value.-- MSI GV62 8RD-200-- MSI GF63 8RC-- Lenovo Legion Y530-- Asus TUF Gaming FX504G-- Dell G3 15 Gaming-- Dell G7 15 GamingIf you don't suffer any budgetary concerns the above laptop is considered the finest gaming laptop in the world. The Asus ROG Zephyrus line has ruled since NVIDIA cooperated with Asus to introduce their "Max-Q" video cards that offer such incredible power while enabling the manufacturer to keep the laptops so light, thin, and cool in one's lap. This is the 2019 RTX update. There is the 17" Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 line and the 15" Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 line.The MSI GS65 Stealth MSI GS75 Stealth models are these lines' prime competitors. The former ate up most sales last year thanks to a much lower price while appearing to enjoy both higher customer satisfaction and laptop reviewer acclaim. The 2019 RTX update has seen a considerable price hike thanks to this, and is now on par with the Zephyrus in expense. Thus, the most economical MSI GS65 Stealth is the older $1629 Thin-050 model with the GTX 1060 6GB and 512GB NVMe SSD that is still in production. The Razer Blade 15 is an alternative to that if you want the best build quality with similar specs to the Acer Predator Helios 300.For more $2K+ options here is a list of all the Max-Q laptops available-- this page is routinely updated:Enthusiast laptop lines where the entire line caters to gamers are below. If you want better build quality and more gamer features these are reliable purchases, but you will spend a premium: