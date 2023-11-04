What kind of performance should we expect from T239?

...To get some idea of what a mobile Ampere-class processor can do, I turned my hand to some practical work. There's no real equivalent counterpart for the capabilities of the A78C CPU cluster in the PC space, but when it comes to the GPU, we can get close. I bought in a Dell Vostro 5630 comes equipped with the following specs: a Core i7 1360p CPU, 16 gigs of 4800MHz LPDDR5, a 512GB SSD and an RTX 2050. It's that last component we're looking at more closely here...let's be clear: this is the closest approximation we can get together for the T239 GPU, but more accurately, what you're seeing in the video is an ultra low-spec Ampere GPU running at meagre clock speeds, starved of memory bandwidth. It can only really give us a ballpark idea of what a mobile Ampere chip can deliver, even when I downclocked it to a ridiculously low 750MHz - but even so, the results are intriguing.



I also tried Death Stranding, benchmarking its GPU-heavy intro. At 1080p native, the sequence averages at 34.9fps, which does support the last-gen horsepower narrative. At 720p, frame-rate rises to 52.5fps.