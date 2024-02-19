Sherdog forum upgrade - Time to rate it

MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,776
- Reaction score
- 39,580
I think we've had enough time to get use to the changes that happen back in late november I believe.
What's your verdict now?
I honestly love it, it's not perfect. But I'd give the upgrade a solid 9/10.
And I believe it necessary for the upgrade. So it was inevitable the change.
What's your verdict now?
I honestly love it, it's not perfect. But I'd give the upgrade a solid 9/10.
And I believe it necessary for the upgrade. So it was inevitable the change.