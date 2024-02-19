Sherdog forum upgrade - Time to rate it

What do you rate it at?

MXZT

MXZT

I think we've had enough time to get use to the changes that happen back in late november I believe.

What's your verdict now?

I honestly love it, it's not perfect. But I'd give the upgrade a solid 9/10.

And I believe it necessary for the upgrade. So it was inevitable the change.
 
Fckng hate it,
almost as bad as the likepocalypse.
Never going to forget them,
I was #26 most liked poster when that happened.
 
It's much worse than before, especially on mobile (poorer message typing interface, less intuitive embedding, smaller stock reaction gifs, etc) , but at least it's usable, which is a lot better than the first month of the "upgrade".

The Sherdog overlords took away something that was perfectly fine, left the community hanging for a week, gave us a half finished product with a lot of bugs. At least they did listen to some of the feedback, like seeing the page number at the top, but the current product is nowhere as smooth as the previous one. This is truly a "Build Back Better" forum

100% agree with what ive bolded.

below average overall. honestly i like it better on PC, but im on PC like 10% of the time. on mobile it is fucking aweful.
 
I do t notice much of a difference , not nearly as bad as when they reset likes
 
