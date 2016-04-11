Sherdog fired Jeff Sherwood? (The founder of sherdog)

mjmj said: Any CEO/Founder that sells his/her company should expect to be relieved of their duties sooner rather than later. Same goes for the president (if separate), and nearly all upper management in a lot of cases. That’s how business works. The day the money hit his bank account, he knew he was on his way out. Click to expand...

well said !They let him stay with the company to ensure a smooth transition and then Obviously decided to go another direction. I'm sure he felt the vibes for quite some time. I'm sure he will be back , just wonder whether or not there is some non compete clause or if he is limited in what he can do MMA media wise.