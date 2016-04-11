Sherdog fired Jeff Sherwood? (The founder of sherdog)

I thought I saw a thread a little while back that said he was leaving sherdog, either way best of luck in whatever he ends up doing in the future sherdog wouldn't be what it is today without him

Pretty sure you have Jeff Sherwood confused with Jeff Sherdog.
 
Well he sold the company and remained as an employee... so nothing strange about getting fired like a normal employee... if he wanted to remain a shareholder (without the risk of getting fired) he would have taken a lot less money...

Any CEO/Founder that sells his/her company should expect to be relieved of their duties sooner rather than later. Same goes for the president (if separate), and nearly all upper management in a lot of cases. That’s how business works. The day the money hit his bank account, he knew he was on his way out.
 
Sorry to hear this.....good luck in all future endeavors.
 
good interview best wishes Jeff
When was the last time he posted on his own website he created? If I created a community with this much popularity I would always pop in from time to time :)

They let him stay with the company to ensure a smooth transition and then Obviously decided to go another direction. I'm sure he felt the vibes for quite some time. I'm sure he will be back , just wonder whether or not there is some non compete clause or if he is limited in what he can do MMA media wise.
 
He sold it a couple years back and made a few million off it. They have no obligation to keep him around. He lost his right to be apart of the site the second he took and cashed the check they gave him. Such is life.
 
