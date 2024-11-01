You can't create an interim title when a champ pulls out of a fight less than 6 months after he just fought. Interim titles usually happen when it's set in stone that the champion will go 12+ months without a title defense. Everything I've seen says Belal is out for 6 weeks and then he can start training again.



Unless Belal comes out and says he's not going to be able to fight until Fall 2025, it would be a huge stretch for Dana to create an interim title. Granted, Dana hates Belal and loves Shavkat, but even then I doubt Dana creates the interim title.