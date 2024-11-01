Media Shavkat is continuing to train despite Belal's pull out

Interim with Usman … as much as usman don’t really deserve it - they love the guy

Or Garry or JDM

Only options ^
 
He's campaigning for an interim title fight less than 6 months after the champion just fought. Not gonna happen.

Shavkat will show his true colors and refuse to fight & risk his title shot when he realizes he's not getting an interim title.
 
Shavkat will fight anyone

he’s never turned down anyone -he ducks no style

Nice try though

He’ll fight an interim fight with usman most likely - and he’ll win

It’ll be an interim
Fight caz ufc hates Belal
 
Alpha_T83 said:
He's campaigning for an interim title fight less than 6 months after the champion just fought. Not gonna happen.

Shavkat will show his true colors and refuse to fight & risk his title shot when he realizes he's not getting an interim title.
Click to expand...
Champ pulled out of their fight, in this case campaigning for an Interim belt to stay on the card is valid imho.
 
He's manifesting a fight bro. Open to all challengers.

Other fighters would've pulled out entirely.
 
El Fernas said:
Champ pulled out of their fight, in this case campaigning for an Interim belt to stay on the card is valid imho.
Click to expand...
You can't create an interim title when a champ pulls out of a fight less than 6 months after he just fought. Interim titles usually happen when it's set in stone that the champion will go 12+ months without a title defense. Everything I've seen says Belal is out for 6 weeks and then he can start training again.

Unless Belal comes out and says he's not going to be able to fight until Fall 2025, it would be a huge stretch for Dana to create an interim title. Granted, Dana hates Belal and loves Shavkat, but even then I doubt Dana creates the interim title.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
You can't create an interim title when a champ pulls out of a fight less than 6 months after he just fought. Interim titles usually happen when it's set in stone that the champion will go 12+ months without a title defense. Everything I've seen says Belal is out for 6 weeks and then he can start training again.

Unless Belal comes out and says he's not going to be able to fight until Fall 2025, it would be a huge stretch for Dana to create an interim title. Granted, Dana hates Belal and loves Shavkat, but even then I doubt Dana creates the interim title.
Click to expand...
Like i said, the interim belt is to remain in the card, if Belal is going to be back soon there is no need for him to fight at all, even if he is coming back soon, IF Shavkat is staying then an interim belt should be created, he was fighting for the title, it wasnt a random fight.
 
