A Month ago.
A Majority of Americans want to Curb Immigration to the US on a poll.
The Open Border, southern border crossings/immigration,migration issue would make or break the Harris/Waltz.
Unfortunately still the Democrats still prefer on keeping immigration levels where they are or increasing immigration.
In the poll the majority of democrats/Liberals unfortunately dont consider immigration as a important election.
After a decade of illegal border crossings only Democrats dont have a issue with illegal border crossings or that most of the migrants coming into the US are been hosted in hotels or Churches?
Even in Cities like NYC.
I understand that the illegal border crossings into the US had been stopped now but they stopped it "Temporally"
Sharply More Americans Want to Curb Immigration to U.S.
This was a interesting indicator.
Only the Democrats by a 86% they say that immigration is a good thing for the country.
Both independents and Republicans and their view on this had been dropping over the past few years..
executive order that will temporarily shut down the U.S.-Mexico border to asylum seekers attempting to cross outside the lawful ports of entry, but only after a preset daily threshold of crossings is exceeded.
The shifts in attitudes have come after monthly illegal border crossings reached record levels late last year. They have dropped significantly since then, but remain above most monthly pre-pandemic totals. Gallup’s monthly measure of the most important problem facing the country finds immigration consistently ranking among the top issues this year. Also, in the latest survey, 42% describe the situation at the U.S. border with Mexico as a crisis and 35% a major problem, although those figures are little changed from prior readings in 2019 and 2023.
Republicans and independents are much more likely to say immigration should be reduced rather than increased or kept at its present level. Democrats are now most likely to prefer keeping immigration levels where they are, but last year they were about equally likely to favor keeping the status quo or increasing immigration.
Figures are the percentages who say immigration is a good thing for this country today
after the record number of illegal border crossings last year. For the first time in nearly two decades, a majority of Americans want immigration levels to the U.S. reduced rather than kept at their present level or increased.
