Crime Illegal US Border Crossings On Track For Lowest Levels In Nearly 60 Years

nypost.com

Exclusive | Illegal border crossings hit record lows after Trump’s swift crackdown — and could be on track for levels not seen in 60 years

So far in February, about 359 illegal migrants per day have been caught across the entire southern border — down more than 90% from February 2024, according leaked Customs and Border Patrol data.
You can almost hear a pin drop at the border. Border crossings have plummeted to levels not seen in decades this month following President’s Trump’s swift crackdown on illegal immigration across the southwest, The Post can reveal.

So far in February, about 359 illegal migrants per day have been caught across the entire southern border — down more than 90% from February 2024, according to leaked Customs and Border Protection data.

That puts the US on track to have the lowest monthly border crossings in at least 25 years. If the trend continues, the number of illegal migrants coming into the US could hit a level not seen since 1968, nearly 60 years ago.

It’s the lowest the US has seen “in almost a lifetime,” said Mark Krikorian, the executive director at the Center for Immigration Studies.



 
With all the other bullshit coming from this admin, Trump is keeping himself in the game by cracking down on the border and ejecting criminals. Democrats couldn’t have dropped more balls than the balls they dropped leading up to 2024. Fucking assholes.
 
With all the other bullshit coming from this admin, Trump is keeping himself in the game by cracking down on the border and ejecting criminals. Democrats couldn’t have dropped more balls than the balls they dropped leading up to 2024. Fucking assholes.
The Dems in power fucked up and didn't learn any lesson. The most vocal Dem voters fucked up and didn't learn any lesson.

I despise Trump, but he proved something could be done about the border crisis.
 
With all the other bullshit coming from this admin, Trump is keeping himself in the game by cracking down on the border and ejecting criminals. Democrats couldn’t have dropped more balls than the balls they dropped leading up to 2024. Fucking assholes.
This has been brewing since 2016 imo, when they tried to force feed everyone Hillary. That party has absolutely lost it's way and now the rest of us are going to pay for it.
 
@koquerelle and @lowlife I could not agree more. Now we’re left with trying to convince Trump fans to reign their guy in, instead of clinging to his nutsack 24/7 while he turns our country into a monarchy.

Shit, at least it’s entertaining I guess.
 
With all the other bullshit coming from this admin, Trump is keeping himself in the game by cracking down on the border and ejecting criminals. Democrats couldn’t have dropped more balls than the balls they dropped leading up to 2024. Fucking assholes.
The Dems in power fucked up and didn't learn any lesson. The most vocal Dem voters fucked up and didn't learn any lesson.

I despise Trump, but he proved something could be done about the border crisis.
@koquerelle and @lowlife I could not agree more. Now we’re left with trying to convince Trump fans to reign their guy in, instead of clinging to his nutsack 24/7 while he turns our country into a monarchy.

Shit, at least it’s entertaining I guess.
there's no convincing anyone of anything at this point, unfortunately. I've never seen people this entrenched in identity politics and this level of idol worship, it's insane.
 
Impressive stuff.

again, it's not even been a month. it was always possible to stop this influx.
but there wasn't any political will to do it. you guys gotta ask yourselves why were the gates flung wide open. why?
More electoral votes....just a guess...I read somewhere that electoral votes on based on census data and census data doesn't differentiate between citizens, legal residents and illegal aliens...would further posit, more illegals and more "money" going to support them gives "you" more $$$$ via corruption / kickbacks...just my humble opinion
 
Impressive stuff.

again, it's not even been a month. it was always possible to stop this influx.
but there wasn't any political will to do it. you guys gotta ask yourselves why were the gates flung wide open. why?
After they portrayed Trump as a xenophobe they went the other way thinking it would be welcome. But they didn't ever turn it around after the election and just let it go.
 
LOL at thinking lefties will give you a reasonable answer.
I may or may not be considered a lefty but a lot of people are waiting until the dust settles before trying.

The easiest way to stop illegal immigration has always been to pass national E-verify mandate that's we have had it since Clinton's time but no president seems to have the ball to push it through.
 
Troops at the border is more of a photo op than anything, they are just helping set a fence here and there. Its no Operation Gatekeeper for sure.

I do however think Trump's anti-immigrant rethoric is working pretty well, a lot of people i know are working illegaly are saying they want to come back until shit calms down, most of the people i know never planned to move permanently to America though, so it may not be a representative sample.
 
Impressive stuff.

again, it's not even been a month. it was always possible to stop this influx.
but there wasn't any political will to do it. you guys gotta ask yourselves why were the gates flung wide open. why?
Democrats wanted real immigration reform, which I agree with. Using e-verify, paths to citizenship, and streamlining legal immigration is the better way, long term.
The problem is they couldn't make it happen and didn't do anything to stem the current tide. Probably trying to avoid being perceived as xenophobes or whatever.
 
