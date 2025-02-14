Deorum
Exclusive | Illegal border crossings hit record lows after Trump’s swift crackdown — and could be on track for levels not seen in 60 years
So far in February, about 359 illegal migrants per day have been caught across the entire southern border — down more than 90% from February 2024, according leaked Customs and Border Patrol data.
That puts the US on track to have the lowest monthly border crossings in at least 25 years. If the trend continues, the number of illegal migrants coming into the US could hit a level not seen since 1968, nearly 60 years ago.
It’s the lowest the US has seen “in almost a lifetime,” said Mark Krikorian, the executive director at the Center for Immigration Studies.