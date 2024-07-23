Serious question... Are articles published by major publishers truthful when it comes to what famous athletes really do in their training?

Like, if I ask Google what Dwayne Johnson's training program is like, will the search result that leads me to Flex magazine or Men's Health magazine tell me what he really does? Or is it all just fabrication from Dwayne and the publishers for more fame and money?



I'm just honestly curious what the famous athletes really did to get to where they are. Everyone seems to know everything about how elite-but-not-famous athletes do in their training, but when a guy achieves Michael Phelps fame or Connor McGregor fame, the magazines paint these guys as superhuman with 10-hour, maximum intensity workouts, 30 hours a day, squatting 600 pounds per minute. I don't know what to believe anymore.