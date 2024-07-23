Serious question... Are articles published by major publishers truthful when it comes to what famous athletes really do in their training?

Like, if I ask Google what Dwayne Johnson's training program is like, will the search result that leads me to Flex magazine or Men's Health magazine tell me what he really does? Or is it all just fabrication from Dwayne and the publishers for more fame and money?

I'm just honestly curious what the famous athletes really did to get to where they are. Everyone seems to know everything about how elite-but-not-famous athletes do in their training, but when a guy achieves Michael Phelps fame or Connor McGregor fame, the magazines paint these guys as superhuman with 10-hour, maximum intensity workouts, 30 hours a day, squatting 600 pounds per minute. I don't know what to believe anymore.
 
what do you think man? they put something out to sell the magazine and have people believing they will be the next superstar
 
I can't believe this thread got ignored. I legitimately forgot I even wrote it because no one (except RocknRoll) posted in it.

To respond to you... I don't know, that's why I'm asking. lol

Bro, I've read some rare magazine articles in the past that recommended quality, reasonable training programs. MuscleMag was the first thing that taught me the Push-Pull-Legs regimen.
 
The answer to your question is no. This exact topic used to be a question in the FAQ of this forum.
How does athlete "X" train / or athlete "X" does this, so shouldn't I? There's a few different reasons we don't like these sorts of threads.
#1. Elite athletes have multi-year training histories, building work capacity, basic athletic qualities and skills. You're a different person, with a different training history, so your training shouldn't be the same.
#2. Very rarely will you find complete and accurate information on how a particular athlete trains. What you see may only be a small portion of their actual training, or it could be for the cameras, to psyche out an opponent or what have you. Without knowing in detail the how and why of someone's training, you shouldn't be hasty to emulate it.
#3. How an athlete trains, or all elements of an athletes training isn't necessarily optimal. There's various reasons for this, from wrong and dated views on training persisting, coaches trying to train outside their area of expertise, to athletes trying bizarre things looking for any edge.
 
No. Not even a little bit. I spent a lot of years copying the workouts from flex magazine in the late 90s through early 2000s.

 
