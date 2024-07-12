GoldenWolf87
At the ESPYs while being given a award in front of front of the Kansas City Chiefs star Harrison Butker
"Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you"
Verbal jab was in response to Harrison Butker comments he made about women he made at a commencement speech at Benedictine college this year
