Social Serena Williams on Harrison Butker "We dont need you"

At the ESPYs while being given a award in front of front of the Kansas City Chiefs star Harrison Butker
"Except you, Harrison Butker. We don't need you"

Verbal jab was in response to Harrison Butker comments he made about women he made at a commencement speech at Benedictine college this year



Imagine been triggered by that speech to this day.
 
Imagine being triggered by a women's tennis player on some shitty awards show and creating a thread about it on a political subfoum of an MMA forum lmao...

OP it sounds like you're the triggered one
 
Imagine being triggered by a women's tennis player on some shitty awards show and creating a thread about it on a political subfoum of an MMA forum lmao...

OP it sounds like you're the triggered one
The people triggered was those 3 dudes in the video.
 
Well,

At least she’s out of that “I’M A MOM!” phase…
 
