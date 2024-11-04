International Sensei Steven Segal is Russian Superman

Vampire life

Vampire life

Black Belt
Aug 16, 2020
Seems that the action star and Akido master who taught Anderson Silva the devastating UFC front kick has gone full Putin puppet
nypost.com

Action star Steven Seagal appears to have gained a ton of weight in latest Russian propaganda appearance

“Seagal, as a rule, controlled the narrative hard when filming as he insisted on certain camera angles and nothing that accentuates his weight gain,” a source said.
nypost.com nypost.com

His hair transplant is looking solid and although he’s gained about 300 lbs since his last ass kicking movie debuted, he says his hair is still coal black thanks to clean Russian lifestyle and Sambo lessons
He says Ukrainian leader Zelensky (the Jew) has gone full Nazi and he’s doing what he can for the fatherland to counter the Ukrainian aggression
JCVD has been alerted to his location
 
Sensei Steve can gain all the weight he wants, because he doesn't even need to get outta the chair to kick ass.

steven-seagal-fighting.gif
 
hes more like a russian weather balloon
 
He’s been gnawing off chunks of Lizzo for nutrients.
It’s all so obvious now.
 
