Action star Steven Seagal appears to have gained a ton of weight in latest Russian propaganda appearance “Seagal, as a rule, controlled the narrative hard when filming as he insisted on certain camera angles and nothing that accentuates his weight gain,” a source said.

Seems that the action star and Akido master who taught Anderson Silva the devastating UFC front kick has gone full Putin puppetHis hair transplant is looking solid and although he’s gained about 300 lbs since his last ass kicking movie debuted, he says his hair is still coal black thanks to clean Russian lifestyle and Sambo lessonsHe says Ukrainian leader Zelensky (the Jew) has gone full Nazi and he’s doing what he can for the fatherland to counter the Ukrainian aggressionJCVD has been alerted to his location