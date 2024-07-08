Self Made AI TV Shows

I had a thought, about how times are changing with technology and what it is going to lead to with regards to content people watch.



How likely is it that in the near future we will be able to create our own HD cartoons or TV shows using AI Language? You program scenes, save characters, and the AI will create the scene based on the inputs you give it, such as length, camera angle, etc. Every person could download a program with the ability to create their own content. You can string together scenes to create an entire show.



There will be so many people with so many good ideas, that people will no longer be reliant on big online content supplies like Netflix, and instead there will be a massive collection of homemade shows created by talented individuals who otherwise would never have the chance to share their ideas, using AI.



How likely do you think this is to happen