Seeking Advice on Choosing a Grip Strength Tester

Hello everyone,



I'm looking to purchase a grip strength tester and could use some advice.



I’ve seen various models with different features and price ranges, and I’m unsure which one to choose.



What factors should I consider when selecting a grip strength tester?



Are there specific brands or types that offer the best accuracy and durability?



Additionally, are there any features that are particularly useful for tracking progress over time?



I’d appreciate any recommendations or experiences you can share to help me make an informed decision.