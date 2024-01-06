cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 29,680
- Reaction score
- 27,129
Austin had complications from elective procedure and was in the ICU for a few days, starting on 1/1. Biden admin was not informed until 1/4.
The lady who is Austin’s next in line took over, while vacationing in Puerto Rico, and worked remotely.
Hey, with multiple conflicts going on, China openly threatening Biden to his face over Taiwan, I don’t like this. Makes us look incompetent without proper communication between the president, his people, and the pentagon.
Makes the president look disrespected by his own pentagon, like everything is on auto pilot.
The lady who is Austin’s next in line took over, while vacationing in Puerto Rico, and worked remotely.
Hey, with multiple conflicts going on, China openly threatening Biden to his face over Taiwan, I don’t like this. Makes us look incompetent without proper communication between the president, his people, and the pentagon.
Makes the president look disrespected by his own pentagon, like everything is on auto pilot.