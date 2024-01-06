Flower2dPeople said:



His position probably means fuck all if no one misses him and his replacement works from home. Click to expand...

aerius said: Meh. It's not like those shitbags are good for anything. I'd argue that the US is better off without all those CIA/intelligence and Pentagon brass getting in the way. Click to expand...

Fair enough with those opinions, and I don’t disagree. It is actually disgusting someone like him is basically there for PR and to get a big salary, when he was just on the board of Raytheon. It is kind of like a PR position for the military industrial complex.But that highlights my point in the OP, that is just gives the message that everything is on auto pilot from the unelected, ruling class, such as the military industrial complex, and the people supposedly in charge and on top of things are in the ICU and vacationing in Puerto Rico, while multiple conflicts are going on, and the president and his team don’t even know.It really just shows US government is weak and being ran by people behind the scenes. As if we need anymore proof of that, but here we are with this