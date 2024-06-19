Seattle Police recruiting DACA recipients to be cops The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is actively looking to recruit DACA recipients to be cops. Is this constitutional? Is it a good idea?

DACA recipients eligible to join Seattle police as liberal policies blamed for 'dire' staff shortage Seattle radio host Jason Rantz joined "Fox & Friends" to react to the police department now recruiting DACA recipients as staff numbers reach lows not seen in nearly 70 years.

Faced with an unprecedented shortage of officers, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is actively recruiting recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival Status (DACA) to become cops. It’s possible thanks to bipartisan legislation that went into effect on June 6.Senate Bill 6157 allows DACA recipients to apply for civil service jobs across Washington State. These include police officer, firefighter and sheriff’s deputies. Prior to the legislation, they were prohibited from holding these positions.The bill is getting renewed scrutiny after a LinkedIn job application post from the SPD for DACA recipients started receiving attention. The ad explains the SPD “is now accepting applications from DACA recipients! Apply Now!”Seattle is not alone in hiring DACA recipients for police positions. Earlier in the year, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) made the same move. They even altered its written firearms policy to allow DACA cops to carry a firearm while off-duty.With new guidance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), DACA recipients are allowed to carry firearms and ammunition if it’s part of official law enforcement officer duties. But any local agency hiring DACA recipients must reform their gun policies to make it clear that their DACA employees can carry firearms.The Seattle Police Department is now welcoming illegal immigrants to join its depleted force as staffing levels dip to lows not seen since 1957."It's rather ironic, you've got people who are in this country illegally who are now going to potentially be enforcing the law," Seattle radio host Jason Rantz remarked on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.The SPD announced last week they are accepting applications from Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients after state legislation allowing "Dreamers" to apply for civil service positions went into effect in Washington.The number of sworn officers in the SPD has plunged to 913 compared to over 1,400 in 2017, according to the department. Additionally, there are currently only 424 patrol officers and 280 eligible for retirement.Rantz said the police are in "dire need" of support due to the fallout from liberal policies.Recruiting illegals to be police officers what could possibly go wrong?Criminals enforcing the law sounds like to drug cartels in Mexico. Having people that have no connections, care and loyalty to a place they are supposed to enforce the law is going to lead to disaster.