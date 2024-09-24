Sean Strickland Will Join Alex Pereira’s Fight Camp to Help Prepare for UFC 307

Alex Pereira reveals Sean Strickland joining UFC 307 fight camp UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is turning to former foe Sean Strickland for help heading into UFC 307. Pereira (11-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) defends his title against Khalil Rountree (13-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) in the UFC 307 headliner Oct. 5 in Salt Lake…

“UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is turning to former foe Sean Strickland for help heading into UFC 307.We have a great team here. We have Glover (Teixeira), Plinio (Cruz), Yousri (Belgaroui), 'Cesinha' (Cesar Almeida). Sean Strickland is also coming next week to train with us here. I'm very happy with this preparation."Alex has also moved his camp to Salt Lake City 3 weeks prior to the fight to acclimate to the elevation. For his fight against Jan, Alex went to Utah two weeks before the fight to acclimate.full article: