Sean Strickland - I'm sick of seeing foreign flags in America

Oh boy...



GhYMjcHbQAIBmfP
 
Probably the 122 dumbest thing he has ever said. Been hearing that from every construction worker with a lifted truck for 20 years.
 
He just wants to fight Gastelum to get another title shot
 
Well in the past people were happy to come to America and wave the flag of their new adopted homeland that can offer them better opportunities. Now people come here and fly their birth flag while telling you how great their home country is. If your home country is so good go back to it.

As for the fighters flying their home flag in the cage, I do not think that should be an issue but it is funny to see some of these American born fighters who for years flew the American flag suddenly start flying the flag of their ancestors homeland.
 
i left that place cause it's a shithole so let's wave the flag of that shithole instead of the country that gave me the chance to success is ideologically incoherent.
sean is right. he's only wrong on WHY it's being done, which is america's very weird insistence on difference above all.
 
This will likely be moved to the War Room at some point.
 
Every fighter best be nervous now because if they aren't Sean will jab and teep kick them for 25 minutes.
 
Sean whines a lot. Dude probably whined about what he ate for breakfast.
 
