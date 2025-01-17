Sean Strickland - I'm sick of seeing foreign flags in America

Well in the past people were happy to come to America and wave the flag of their new adopted homeland that can offer them better opportunities. Now people come here and fly their birth flag while telling you how great their home country is. If your home country is so good go back to it.



As for the fighters flying their home flag in the cage, I do not think that should be an issue but it is funny to see some of these American born fighters who for years flew the American flag suddenly start flying the flag of their ancestors homeland.