News Sean O'Malley Wins ESPY For BEST UFC Fighter

They REALLY pushing him huh? Alex Pereira or even Islam deserved it way more.

 
mike-tyson-laughing-hysterically-uh0bzno7lqqvgh1v.gif
 
Joke to give him this award for a decision win over a guy who wasn't even the true top contender in his division lol. Pereira definitely did enough to earn it.
 
Let's see how Sean rationalizes this after he just got done saying Topuria doesn't belong on the p4p list.
 
I imagine the judges were a bunch of millenials interns with pronoun tags on their resumes.
 
The Siege said:
Alex or Islam should have gotten it, but I don't know what criteria they are using and I'm not interested enough to search it up, so Congrats to the Suga Show
Click to expand...
The winners are chosen through direct voting on the ESPN website. It's purely a popularity contest.
 
