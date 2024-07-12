The casuals at ESPN don’t know who Poatan is.No idea how Alex didn't win it with 4 wins the last calendar year.
Congrats to Suga though.
He headlined 300 and the IFW PPV. They definitely know who he is. Curious what the criteria is for the award.
It would have taken us way too long to choose one of our Sherbros for the award.Why didn’t they just ask us Sherdoggers? I don’t get it
He definitely EARNED this over Alex Pereira
The winners are chosen through direct voting on the ESPN website. It's purely a popularity contest.Alex or Islam should have gotten it, but I don't know what criteria they are using and I'm not interested enough to search it up, so Congrats to the Suga Show