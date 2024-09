Not the worst idea ever. He’s only 29, and still has a few prime years left.But I hope he plans on training TDD, and how to get back up.It boggles my mind. Almost 7 years into his UFC career, and has he trained TDD, and what to do from off your back. That’s just bizarre.Just like Dern. But at least O’Malley was the champ, and made a lot of money.If he needs/wants a rest, fine. He’s not the champ so the division can keep rolling.But with only 13 fights in 7 years. You’d think he hasn’t put a lot of miles on his body. He barely gets touched in most of his fights.I think this is a mental thing. Being a UFC champion entails a lot more than just fighting twice a year. And the pressure/stress cracks a lot of these fighters.His body, and career.. His choice.