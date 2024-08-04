Crime Sean Grayson - former Deputy charged with first degree murder for shooting woman who called for assistance in her home.

Woman called for assistance due to a prowler.
The 'deputy' tells her to turn off water on stove for no apparent reason.
She turns off stove then they get into some dialogue and she says 'I rebuke you in the name of Jesus' - maybe because she is a bit mentally off, maybe because she could detect he is was a bullying hellspawn.
He says, "you better not, or I"m'a shoot you in the fucking face"
He then shoots her in the face dead.

He is now sacked and rightly charged with first degree murder. Hopefully will be housed with the general prison population.

Video of lead up is quite shocking

 
