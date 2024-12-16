Crime School Shooting In Wisconsin

StewDogg11 said:
I don’t think a school with the name Abundant Life Christian would be public.
It's not, it's a small private school. New reports say 5 deaths, one juvenile (which may be the shooter as there's chatter this was a 17 year old going after a teacher or teachers--NOT confirmed but I'm in the area and have friends in LE).

I feel sick. We are in the suburbs but one of my daughter's best friends has younger cousins that go to this school. No word yet on if they are okay.
 
Misfit23 said:
Hits harder for me knowing my girlfriend's nephew and niece go to public school in Madison. =/ Haven't heard anything.
I’m sorry to hear that. :(
This shooting is 15-20 minutes from where I work and just a few miles from where my girlfriend works. The shooter is dead so no immediate danger to anyone not at that school.
 
X is full of lefties blaming the Republican party and the NRA but I'd bet heavily on it being a lefty, most likely a member of the lgbtqia√2Q religion giving it was a Christian school right before Xmas.
 
BFoe said:
I’m sorry to hear that. :(
This shooting is 15-20 minutes from where I work and just a few miles from where my girlfriend works. The shooter is dead so no immediate danger to anyone not at that school.
What direction from the school do you work? I'm about the same distance away, west of there.
 
I remember Marjorie Stoneman Douglas was a very hard time for my community.

I hope for the best for all our bros and their families in Wisconsin
 
King Joffery said:
X is full of lefties blaming the Republican party and the NRA but I'd bet heavily on it being a lefty, most likely a member of the lgbtqia√2Q religion giving it was a Christian school right before Xmas.
My guess also.
 
King Joffery said:
X is full of lefties blaming the Republican party and the NRA but I'd bet heavily on it being a lefty, most likely a member of the lgbtqia√2Q religion giving it was a Christian school right before Xmas.
Regardless of who the shooter turns out to be, this country has way too many fucking guns, way too lax regulations, and a bunch of conservatives unwilling to do a single fucking thing about it, and they deserve to be called out. They should be called out every time this happens.
 
Sick country, putting out sick citizens. Just another Monday in America.

Thoughts and prayers though!
 
Rumor is (NOT confirmed) shooter was a 17 year old girl.
 
BFoe said:
Regardless of who the shooter turns out to be, this country has way too many fucking guns, way too lax regulations, and a bunch of conservatives unwilling to do a single fucking thing about it, and they deserve to be called out. They should be called out every time this happens.
Of course it's too early but I wonder as this story unfolds if the parents or guardians of the shooter will go to jail/prison? I mean this has already happened in Michigan and Georgia so maybe it happens here too.
 
BFoe said:
Regardless of who the shooter turns out to be, this country has way too many fucking guns, way too lax regulations, and a bunch of conservatives unwilling to do a single fucking thing about it, and they deserve to be called out. They should be called out every time this happens.
There are not enough eye-rolls in the world for this comment.
 
This is the shooters gf/wife apparently

6745905-d5e20f5a95d039dc68ddc87a2b49fa4e.jpg


Lots of stuff being posted by this account ^

There's a manifesto on google docs but it's locked behind a password. Apparently this ^ gf knows and people are pressuring her to release it. Lotta people knew the shooter/had experiences with her online. Apparently shooter is called Samantha Rupnow
 
Zer said:
This is the shooters gf/wife apparently

6745905-d5e20f5a95d039dc68ddc87a2b49fa4e.jpg


Lots of stuff being posted by this account ^

There's a manifesto on google docs but it's locked behind a password no one knows, but apparently the gf knows and people are pressuring her to release it. Lotta people knew the shooter/had experiences with her. Apparently called Samantha Rupnow
4xhan says it's this account


forgot the manifesto locked

and yeah that kristallin poster is cooking

looks to be eiiher a girl or a tranny.

1734377618190404.jpg
 
