StewDogg11 said: I don’t think a school with the name Abundant Life Christian would be public. Click to expand...

It's not, it's a small private school. New reports say 5 deaths, one juvenile (which may be the shooter as there's chatter this was a 17 year old going after a teacher or teachers--NOT confirmed but I'm in the area and have friends in LE).I feel sick. We are in the suburbs but one of my daughter's best friends has younger cousins that go to this school. No word yet on if they are okay.