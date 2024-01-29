I hadnt watched this fight since like a week after it happened but at the time, when I wasn’t really trying to score it, I had sandhagen winning the 2nd, the 4th and the 5th. Rewatching it now I dont think I got it right, and I don’t know why people are so unanimously pro sandhagen



i scored it

10-9 Dillashaw close

10-9 Sandhagen clear

10-9 Dillashaw close

10-9 dillashaw close but clear

10-9 sandhagen clear



i know people say that sandhagen won the 4th round but I rewatched it and tried to count the strikes myself, I had tj up like 36 to 16. ive always been a “a leg kick doesnt mean as much as a head or body strike” guy but he literally landed so much, even in the clinch when he had Corys back he was landing knee after knee after knee, and some of them were cleaner than the glancing jabs Cory was landing on the feet. I know he got that spinning back fist at the end that wobbled dillashaw but he didn’t get dropped or seriously hurt atleast visibly



I’m alao not scoring the clinch control becuase it’s not a takedown, but I still think dillashaw landed enough strikes to win the round



I was never a dillashaw fan, he had amazing fights but I didn’t particularly care if he won them becuase I WAS and basically still am a cruz fan



i like cory and I want him to become champ before his career is over, but I don’t think he won



thoughts?