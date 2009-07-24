Sambo thread!

sambosteve

sambosteve

Martial Artist, Coach, Stunt Performer
@purple
Joined
Apr 5, 2005
Messages
1,772
Reaction score
1
OK, I hope the mods will sticky this :D

There are so many "what is sambo?" threads, I figured one resource would be great. I started by posting some links, videos, articles, etc. Please feel free to discuss sambo all you want. But, let's keep it informative...not adversarial.


Articles and Interviews:

2009 JiuJitsu Kit Blog interview regarding sambo:
Sambo For Jiu Jitsu Students: An Interview With The President Of The American Sambo Association Jiu Jitsu Kit

2008 Slate Magazine article on Russia and Sambo:
From Russia with blood: beauty and beasts in St. Petersburg. (1) - By Matthew Polly - Slate Magazine

2008 NY Times Article on sambo:
http://www.nytimes.com/2008/07/19/sports/othersports/19fight.html?_r=1&scp=1&sq=Sambo&st=nyt

Interview on Punch, Kick, Choke Blog:
Punch Kick Choke- the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) Blog

Budo Vidoes Interview:
American Sambo Association | Press & Documents

My article on throwing from Ultimate Grappling Mag:
http://ussambo.com/PDFS/press_10_19_06.pdf

My article on Sambo leg locks from Ultimate Grappling Mag:
http://ussambo.com/PDFS/press_cl_leg_locks.pdf

My 2006 article on sambo for Ultimate Grappling Mag. it is a bit dated, but the history is still good.
http://ussambo.com/PDFS/press_strugglingtosurvive.pdf

Some educational videos:

NY Times Mini-Documentary on Sambo:
YouTube - NYTimes.com - The Perfect Throw

Training Sambo in Russia Part 1
YouTube - Training Sambo in Russia - Video Journal part 1/4
Training Sambo in Russia Part 2
YouTube - Training Sambo in Russia - Video Journal part 2/4
Training Sambo in Russia Part 3
YouTube - Training Sambo in Russia - Video Journal part 3/4
Training Sambo in Russia Part 4
YouTube - Training Sambo in Russia - Video Journal part 4/4

2008 US Team Montage:
YouTube - 2008 World Sambo Championships: US Team Montage

Sambo Lecture and Demo from Russia part 1
YouTube - Combat Sambo Lecture and Seminar - Part 1
Sambo Lecture and Demo from Russia part 2
YouTube - Combat Sambo Lecture and Seminar - Part 2
Sambo Lecture and Demo from Russia part 3
YouTube - Combat Sambo Lecture and Seminar - Part 3

Major Sambo Organizations in the US:
Welcome to the American Sambo Association
American Amateur Sambo Federation

FIAS (International Federation of Amateur Sambo):
www.sambo.com
 
http://www.openmatradio.com/podcast/sambo-steve-koepfer-on-world-combat-wrestling-championship-and-an-intro-to-sambo/


&#8220;Sambo&#8221; Stephen Koepfer joins the show to breakdown the inaugural World Combat Wrestling Championships that were just held in Bulgaria. Steve is the President of the American Sambo Association, head coach of New York Combat Sambo and a producer on &#8220;Girl Fight: A Muay Thai Story&#8221;. For more on Girl Fight check out www.TheGirlFightStory.com including where you can see a festival screening this month!

In this podcast we get an introduction to the art of Sambo. We learn the parallels and differences it shares with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Judo and other martial arts. Steve also explains the resurgence of Combat Wrestling. We learn which EBI fighter beat the great Roli DelGado to win gold at the inaugural World Combat Wrestling Championship? How did Team USA do overall? We also learn how YOU can get involved for the next season.

New York Combat Sambo
http://www.nycombatsambo.com/

Sambo Summit this October

http://www.ussambo.com/summit/index.html

Rare Opportunity to attend a seminar with Red and Black belt Sergio Penha after the Master&#8217;s World&#8217;s in Las Vegas. Register by emailing or messaging us on Facebook

Check out an amazing social project helping kids get gis in the Cantagalo Favela
http://www.vaicantagalo.com/

Thanks to our supporters
On The Mat Lucky Gi
Gawakoto

Jiu JItsu Style Magazine

Fight Logs

The Journey Podcast

The last episode of TheJourney we discuss my latest battle with cancer and Nic Gregoriades&#8217; departure from the show.
 
pfffffffffft can't someone who knows something about sambo start this theard, i mean what would sambosteve know about sambo?

ps: all sarcasm aside i endorse this thread & look forward to it helping my leglock game :-D
 
After having mucked around with that throw I was asking about for awhile now, I'm of the opinion it was basically just a hip toss from a single leg pickup. It's a sweet throw though. I love it.
 
OK, sambo leg locks. Here are some good vids:
I tried to put them is some kind of meaningful order...

Basic leg control positions:

YouTube - Remix Dojo: Leg lock Control

Drills and theories:

YouTube - November 08 Monthly technique

YouTube - Leg Locks DVD clip: Sambo for no-gi Grappling seminar! Coming Soon!

YouTube - Akle Locks Part 1 of 3

YouTube - Ankle Lock Part 2 of 3

YouTube - Ankle Lock Part 3 of 3

Techniques:

YouTube - August 2008 monthly technique

YouTube - April 08 monthly technique

YouTube - January 07 Technique - Compression Locks

YouTube - Scissor to Ankle Lock - Serbia Sambo Training Camp

YouTube - Rolling Knee Bar - Serbia Sambo Training Camp

Competition vids:

YouTube - Italian Open Sambo 2007

YouTube - Team American Sambo - Doug Fournet (2)

YouTube - Team American Sambo - Reilly Bodycomb (2)

YouTube - Team American Sambo - Reilly Bodycomb (1)

YouTube - Team American Sambo - Doug Fournet

YouTube - Reilly Bodycomb Grappling Highlights

YouTube - Reilly Bodycomb Wins NAGA Expert Division

YouTube - Tyga Maclin - NYC Submission Shootout II (leg lock in the final match)

YouTube - 08 Freestyle Sambo -74kg Semifinal Dipentima vs Bodycomb

YouTube - 08 Freestyle Sambo -74kg Quarterfinals Dipentima vs Maclin

YouTube - Rolling Kneebar

YouTube - Mike Chesbro at Renegade Invitation Freestyle Sambo Tournament

YouTube - SAMBO: Volkov - Markaryan (1997), Last seconds victory

These are all rolling kneebars...

YouTube - ?????????35? ???????(??????) - ??6

YouTube - ?????????35? ???????(??????) - ??5

YouTube - ?????????35? ???????(??????) - ??4

YouTube - ?????????35? ???????(??????) - ??3

YouTube - ?????????35? ???????(??????) - ??2

YouTube - ?????????35? ???????(??????) - ??1
 
Fozzy1 said:
the judo thread is a year old. It gets too messy having having one billion fucking stickies up there. If this thread continues to be updated and discussed, it may be restickied in due time. But i am not going to have stickies of every grappling related sport on the planet. Judo is huge. BJJ is the 'main' foundation as far as worldwide MMA's grappling base. I can't allow stickies for sambo, freestyle, Catch, greco, aikido, and every other bloody grappling related sport or the forum would get too bloody cluttered I'm sorry guys

~Foz
Click to expand...

LOL bye Felicia
 
OK...some combat sambo videos. But, remember, sambo guys don't choke ;)

YouTube - sambo combat 2008. World championship, St. Petersburg

YouTube - Oleg Savitsky (USA) 2008 World Combat sambo Championships

YouTube - Oleg Savitsky(USA) 2008 World Combat Sambo Champs: 2nd fight

YouTube - 2007 Canadian Combat Sambo Challenge

YouTube - 2007 canadian combat sambo challenge

YouTube - Combat Sambo, Russia Championship 2009: semifinal 100kg, Filimonov(blue) - Sidelnikov (red)

YouTube - SAMBO. Dinamo - Chetra (Moscow, 2006.06.03) | P_03

YouTube - sambo

YouTube - SAMBO: Cukanov vs Emelianenko (2008)

YouTube - SAMBO: Belyaev (2)

YouTube - Saint-Petersburg Open SAMBO Combat Champ 2007 - final 100 kg

YouTube - 2006-11-19 COMBAT 2

YouTube - 2006-11-19 COMBAT 3

YouTube - combat sambo world championship

YouTube - combat sambo world championship

YouTube - combat sambo world championship

YouTube - combat sambo world championship

YouTube - combat sambo world championship

YouTube - combat sambo world championship

YouTube - combat sambo world championship

YouTube - combat sambo world challenge

YouTube - combat sambo world championship

YouTube - combat sambo world championship

YouTube - SAMBO knock down. Saint-Petersburg Open Championship, 2006

YouTube - SAMBO Total victory. Saint-Petersburg Open Championship 2006

YouTube - Sambo Fight ( www.gladiator-sport.com)

YouTube - Sambo: Russia vs World
 
In 2003 when I founded the American Sambo Association with my coach Alexander Barakov, the Sambo community in the United States was in a critical state of division and rapidly declining. We came on the scene as a small group intending to help bridge divides in the community and promote our beloved style. I am very proud to say that in the 12 years since our founding, we have achieved these goals and so much more.

The ASA has been a voice for the American Sambo community for over a decade. In that time we have trained multitudes of people across this country while serving as a resource for those who wanted to know more, learn and get involved. Without sounding boastful, I think it is fair to say that the ASA came along at the right time and was able to put Sambo back on the map in the United States after a great period of political strife and decay.

In 12 years we have grown to be the largest and most known organization for the promotion of Sambo in the United States. We have had member clubs in 27 states (and several countries) and have actively worked towards promotion of Sambo through continued media presence, social media, educational and competition opportunities. Over the past years our name has become synonymous with United States Sambo.

We have built strong relations with many members of the Sambo community, both domestically and abroad, as well as many other martial art organizations. The ASA has worked closely with Igor Kurinnoy to implement our bi-annual international training camps, and we have cooperated with the various FIAS representatives in the United States during the past 12 years. In 2008, my good friend Oleg Savitsky and I were actively involved in assembling and coaching the US World Team for the 70th Anniversary World Championships in St. Petersburg. Since 2010 our ASA athletes have brought home 9 Gold medals, 7 Silver medals, and 7 Bronze medals in FIAS sanctioned international competition including the USA Sambo Open, the British Sambo Open Championships, The Dutch Sambo Open Championships, and the Scottish Open Sambo Championships. Additionally, my good friend and student Boris Timoshin took home two medals from the St. Petersburg Championships among Veterans in 2011. That is a total of 25 international Sambo medals in 5 years.

While political divides have diminished over the years (thankfully), they have not been absent. The ASA has always tried to remain as neutral as possible as we believe it is no good for the growth of our sport to get involved in such battles. We have always supported our athletes first and avoided politics which would hurt them. We have cooperated with all parties that can help the growth of Sambo in the U.S., though it is not always possible and not all parties wish to cooperate with each other. In the end, we believe our continued neutrality has been an asset for the growth of Sambo in the U.S.

Since our founding the ASA has held 35 tournaments, developed objective and structured criteria for athlete, coach and referee development, and importantly, the ASA has built extensive social media, print, film, and television relationships which we have used on a regular basis to promote Sambo in the U.S. Our web presence has been vast with over two million views & four thousand subscribers on our Youtube channel alone. We are also very proud of the fact that we have built the most extensive archive of American Sambo history available for all. In summary, the American Sambo Association has been the largest, most active, and most influential Sambo organization in the United States for the past 12 years.

Having said all this, the Sambo community is a much different place than it was a decade ago or more. This is a great thing! Sambo is no longer in the shadows and the ASA has clearly lived up to its mandate to promote and grow the sport in the United States. Inasmuch, after much discussion with our board (and with their agreement), I have decided to retire the ASA. I do so with the knowledge that this 12 year long experiment was a fantastic success. I do so with the knowledge that the great friendships and relationships forged will continue to grow in new and fantastic ways. I do this with the knowledge that over the past 12 years the ASA has created an incredible lineage of incredible American sambists.

While this decision is a bittersweet one for me, I do want everyone to know that I will continue to host the Sambo Summit annually as a stand alone event, and Gregg Humphreys will continue organizing our bi-annual Kurinnoy training camps. I will also keep an archive version of our website on line as a permanent record of our history and vast array of achievements. When we started the ASA in 2003, U.S. Sambo was in a significant period of crisis & decline. I like to think the ASA righted that course to some degree and gave our style the voice it needed.

My final words will be of thanks to our Executive Board, without whom none of what we have achieved would have been possible: Alexander Barakov, Serge Gerlach, Aaron Fields, Gregg Humphreys, Reilly Bodycomb, Vladislav Koulikov, Dayn DeRose, Carlos Cummings, Darrin Richardson, Masa Yoshizawa, Vadim Kolganov, Kris Iatskevich and Ulf Elm. You are all my closest and most trusted friends. It has been a true pleasure to work with you in this great Sambo experiment called the ASA. I look forward to future successes!

Lastly and most importantly, to all our current and past members, followers, subscribers, athletes, students, fans and friends. Without you, there would have never been an ASA. You are the U.S. Sambo community keep it growing. I cant wait to see what comes next!

Sincerely,

Stephen Koepfer
President & Co-Founder, American Sambo Association
 
Thanks for the sticky!

edit:
I take it back...
 
wow ... surprised but wholeheartedly agree Steve ... You and The American Sambo Association did a great job promoting Sambo. Congratulations my friend. Keep on throwing and leg lockin!
 
post the montage :)

Love the throwing aspect, knowing more would enahcne "my style" of judo

scared of the kneebars thou
 
Interesting how nearly all the rolling kneebar attempts involving controlling the free leg/thigh as quickly as possible, I'd imagine to prevent the opponent from standing. We do rolling kneebars in Jiu Jitsu, of course, but that increased focus on the free leg is quite distinct.

Steve, is that strategy primarily intended to frustrate the stand up or to help keep the opponent from triangling his legs in defense?
 
Timewall said:
Interesting how nearly all the rolling kneebar attempts involving controlling the free leg/thigh as quickly as possible, I'd imagine to prevent the opponent from standing. We do rolling kneebars in Jiu Jitsu, of course, but that increased focus on the free leg is quite distinct.

Steve, is that strategy primarily intended to frustrate the stand up or to help keep the opponent from triangling his legs in defense?
Click to expand...

In sport sambo, controlling the leg is important because there are standing escapes. If the guy stands for 3 seconds, the action is stopped. More practically however, controlling the free leg is important because it will be his primary means of generating movement for an escape or defending the kneebar.

Mods? Why was the thread unstuck?
 
Here are some more noteworthy instructionals and clips:

YouTube - sambo throws: to the lapel-side

YouTube - Remix Dojo: Kneebar from Scarf Hold

YouTube - Attacking Turtle

YouTube - Fedor Emelianenko instructional - MMA / UFC DVD & seminar

YouTube - Fedor Emelianenko - Full mount reversal (MMA & UFC DVD)

YouTube - Fedor Emelianenko - Armbar technique and tips (MMA & UFC DVD)

YouTube - Fedor Emelianenko - Optimal kimura ranges (MMA & UFC DVD)

YouTube - "bastard" choke

YouTube - Sambo Technique - Half Guard Leg Locks

YouTube - duck under 2

YouTube - duck under 2

YouTube - Sambo: Oleg Taktarov Vol.1

YouTube - Sambo: Oleg Taktarov Vol.2

YouTube - Sacrifice throw straight to hamstring stretch

YouTube - SAMBO drills

YouTube - Attacking the turtle position

YouTube - SAMBO: Cherez grud' (variants).

YouTube - SAMBO. Melnica (variant).

YouTube - SAMBO. Vyivedenie vs podsechka (variant).

YouTube - Fedor Emelianenko Seminar

YouTube - d
 
the judo thread is a year old. It gets too messy having having one billion fucking stickies up there. If this thread continues to be updated and discussed, it may be restickied in due time. But i am not going to have stickies of every grappling related sport on the planet. Judo is huge. BJJ is the 'main' foundation as far as worldwide MMA's grappling base. I can't allow stickies for sambo, freestyle, Catch, greco, aikido, and every other bloody grappling related sport or the forum would get too bloody cluttered I'm sorry guys

~Foz
 
I support sticky!

Awesome thread. I'll spend hours checking out all those links. :)

Thanks!
 
Either this gets stickied, or I'm leglocking someone..... :) BTW, Oleg's my coach, good to see some of his vids on here.
 
im glad all the people come in here and support it without reading anything, great show of postwhoring...

~Foz
 
Ok guys...no sticky, no matter.

Let's keep the thread alive. With this thread, there is no excuse for any other "What is Sambo?" threads. Anyone who posts one, send them here...and call them a lazy ass for not searching or brousing the current threads on the board :icon_twis

Maybe if I said I was moving to Russia I would get a sticky :icon_chee
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,952
Messages
55,869,997
Members
174,972
Latest member
Thurmdog

Share this page

Back
Top