Sambo thread!

OK, I hope the mods will sticky this
There are so many "what is sambo?" threads, I figured one resource would be great. I started by posting some links, videos, articles, etc. Please feel free to discuss sambo all you want. But, let's keep it informative...not adversarial.
Articles and Interviews:
2009 JiuJitsu Kit Blog interview regarding sambo:
Sambo For Jiu Jitsu Students: An Interview With The President Of The American Sambo Association Jiu Jitsu Kit
2008 Slate Magazine article on Russia and Sambo:
From Russia with blood: beauty and beasts in St. Petersburg. (1) - By Matthew Polly - Slate Magazine
2008 NY Times Article on sambo:
http://www.nytimes.com/2008/07/19/sports/othersports/19fight.html?_r=1&scp=1&sq=Sambo&st=nyt
Interview on Punch, Kick, Choke Blog:
Punch Kick Choke- the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) Blog
Budo Vidoes Interview:
American Sambo Association | Press & Documents
My article on throwing from Ultimate Grappling Mag:
http://ussambo.com/PDFS/press_10_19_06.pdf
My article on Sambo leg locks from Ultimate Grappling Mag:
http://ussambo.com/PDFS/press_cl_leg_locks.pdf
My 2006 article on sambo for Ultimate Grappling Mag. it is a bit dated, but the history is still good.
http://ussambo.com/PDFS/press_strugglingtosurvive.pdf
Some educational videos:
NY Times Mini-Documentary on Sambo:
YouTube - NYTimes.com - The Perfect Throw
Training Sambo in Russia Part 1
YouTube - Training Sambo in Russia - Video Journal part 1/4
Training Sambo in Russia Part 2
YouTube - Training Sambo in Russia - Video Journal part 2/4
Training Sambo in Russia Part 3
YouTube - Training Sambo in Russia - Video Journal part 3/4
Training Sambo in Russia Part 4
YouTube - Training Sambo in Russia - Video Journal part 4/4
2008 US Team Montage:
YouTube - 2008 World Sambo Championships: US Team Montage
Sambo Lecture and Demo from Russia part 1
YouTube - Combat Sambo Lecture and Seminar - Part 1
Sambo Lecture and Demo from Russia part 2
YouTube - Combat Sambo Lecture and Seminar - Part 2
Sambo Lecture and Demo from Russia part 3
YouTube - Combat Sambo Lecture and Seminar - Part 3
Major Sambo Organizations in the US:
Welcome to the American Sambo Association
American Amateur Sambo Federation
FIAS (International Federation of Amateur Sambo):
www.sambo.com
