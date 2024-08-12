Sakuraba, Fedor or GSP - Who's the most beloved on Sherdog?

Who's the most beloved on Sherdog?

  Total voters
    19
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
These are probably the three most respected and loved fighters on this website.

is-kazushi-sakuraba-a-top-40-fighter-ever-v0-cbxtqehbi47c1.jpeg


gsp_shields_640.jpg


main-qimg-ba74612e984a171396ed03bd2d3630a5-lq
 
I would say Sakuraba seeing as he's the only one who I can't remember reading anything negative about on here whereas Fedor and GSP have a lot of fans but do have quite a few haters on teh dawg too.
 
