Sakuraba, Fedor or GSP - Who's the most beloved on Sherdog?

Takes Two To Tango
These are probably the three most respected and loved fighters on this website.
Fedor included in Sherdog poll. Fedor wins Sherdog poll.
Come on TS you know the drill. You know exactly what you are doing.
I told you before. Include Fedor in a best hairline poll on here and he will STILL win it.
I'm curious who the most hated fighters are. Conor, Jones, Colby?
Jones has as many people that love him as hate him for some reason it seems.I'm curious who the most hated fighters are. Conor, Jones, Colby?
Plenty of those around.You'd have to be a pretty miserable person to hate Fedor.
Nobody "hates" Fedor. He just wasn't as great as you fanwhores think.