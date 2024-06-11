  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Saint Denis vs Gaethje... who y'all got?

I personally think that should be at least a fight that the UFC should be considering whenever Gaethje want to comeback.

Considering what happened in both of their last fights, who do you think take this one?
 
The rumoured Fiziev fight makes more sense. After both having a major setback, let's see who the real prospect is.

I'd take BSD over Gaethje.
 
gayg vs gamrot makes sesne

they will probalby do gayg vs dobronx though
 
gayg vs gamrot makes sesne

they will probalby do gayg vs dobronx though
Gamrot vs BSD would be sick too.

Tbh there is a nice problem now at 155:

Gaethje (though he said hes gonna take a year off) , BSD, Gamrot, Oliveira all don't have a fight. Mix them all together!
 
So did Gaethje lol. That's the point.
But tbh thinking about it I would rather see BSD vs Fiziev I think.. but at the same time I don't want to see Oliveira vs Gaethje again.

Fiziev vs Oliveira, Gaethje vs BSD?
 
BSD needs to rebuild his way back to the top a little slower, there's no reason to throw him in there vs another top 5 guy next.
 
So did Gaethje lol. That's the point.
Gaethje is a known commodity and only has a few fights left. BSD is a prospect outside the top 10. You could ruin his career by feeding him to Gaethje. He got his top 5 fight and he failed. How is the time to build him up. Dan Hooker makes sense.
 
Right now? Probably Gaethje. BSD is gonna have to work to get Dustin down, Justin is not going to be jumping the gilly every TD attempt. Plus, BSD doesn't have the best striking defense and Gaethje will find that chin. HOWEVER, BSD is durable as hell and fighting without Staph will probably see him weather alot of Justin's offense, for how long, who knows?

I think BSD needs to get a win in the 12 - 6 range then look to take out a top 5 fighter like Gaethje. Lets do BSD vs Dan Hooker, good rebound fight for BSD and a good chance for Hooker to break into the top 10.
 
But tbh thinking about it I would rather see BSD vs Fiziev I think.. but at the same time I don't want to see Oliveira vs Gaethje again.

Fiziev vs Oliveira, Gaethje vs BSD?
Islam (C) v Arman (#1)

Charles (#2) v Fiziev (#8)

Gaethje (#3) v Gamrot (#5)

Dustin (#4) (time off)

Chandler (#6) (retirement or time off)

Beniel (#7) vs Moicano (#10)

Max (#9) vs Ilia (FW C)

Hooker (#11) vs BSD (#13)
 
Gotta do a certified pre-race/fight Health check like they do the horses at the Kentucky Derby -- before I want to see BSD lining up his excuses again.
 
