Saint Denis vs Gaethje... who y'all got?

Right now? Probably Gaethje. BSD is gonna have to work to get Dustin down, Justin is not going to be jumping the gilly every TD attempt. Plus, BSD doesn't have the best striking defense and Gaethje will find that chin. HOWEVER, BSD is durable as hell and fighting without Staph will probably see him weather alot of Justin's offense, for how long, who knows?



I think BSD needs to get a win in the 12 - 6 range then look to take out a top 5 fighter like Gaethje. Lets do BSD vs Dan Hooker, good rebound fight for BSD and a good chance for Hooker to break into the top 10.