Ryan Garcia is planning to fight Jake Paul

Sir Punchalot said: Some men don't want to admit to themselves that size does in fact matter. Click to expand...

I thought he was pretty much hounded out of the sport anyways. As far as size, I remember Ray Leonard saying he could beat Mike Tyson in the late 80's but admitting that it was a mindset more than a feeling based in reality. At that time, everyone wanted to fight Mike, I think there were football players calling him out, Tony Mandarich was one. Tommy Hearns wanted to fight Mike too. Tommy was all balls, he sparred heavyweights regularly and Steward claimed that he "whooped their asses" I always wondered if Tony Tucker was amongst them. There is footage of tommy sparring Ali, it's odd because Tommy learned so much watching Ali, it's Ali being mirrored back to Ali but Ali was shot at that point and Tommy managed to stagger him, sad sight.