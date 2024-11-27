Ryan Garcia is planning to fight Jake Paul

Says he wants to meet him at 185 lbs. Size difference would be huge but so would the skill level.
 
Planning? More like begging.
yup, Andre Ward said he had to "say my name" for him to be interested at all. Damn right, if you're a pro you don't go to him asking for a fight, make him come to you. Of course, Ward doesn't have a big enough a profile with the general public so that fight would never happen, he'd also just be too good for Paul. All risk, no reward.
 
Some men don't want to admit to themselves that size does in fact matter.
I thought he was pretty much hounded out of the sport anyways. As far as size, I remember Ray Leonard saying he could beat Mike Tyson in the late 80's but admitting that it was a mindset more than a feeling based in reality. At that time, everyone wanted to fight Mike, I think there were football players calling him out, Tony Mandarich was one. Tommy Hearns wanted to fight Mike too. Tommy was all balls, he sparred heavyweights regularly and Steward claimed that he "whooped their asses" I always wondered if Tony Tucker was amongst them. There is footage of tommy sparring Ali, it's odd because Tommy learned so much watching Ali, it's Ali being mirrored back to Ali but Ali was shot at that point and Tommy managed to stagger him, sad sight.
 
His hands are very quick though. I don't think i would beat Ryan and I'm Pauls Heights.
Jake is so much bigger than Ryan that physically it's a mismatch. He's not just taller, he's way bigger overall in terms of frame & weight. We've already seen Ryan dropped and stopped by guys that are half Jake's size.
 
You might be right in this particular case. But Floyd could handle Logan so in principle it could be possible.
 
Logan is an awful boxer, not even amateur level, more like a big guy at a bar swinging wild.


Jake, while not a real boxing prospect, has way more skill than his brother.
 
Yeah but that much that he beats a current, young elite boxer?
If you mean Garcia, specifically, not a guarantee but it wouldn't be a cakewalk for Garcia to take on someone with some skill, who outweighs him by so much and holds some power.

It's same story now for every Paul fight, everyone expects or hopes he loses but he pulls out an advantage, either size, age, power and somehow wins. The one guy who did beat him matched him almost 1 to 1 in size and age, despite being an average skilled boxer.
 
Is it possible that Ryan could beat Jake? Yeah. It's just unlikely in a 10 or 12 round fight. Sooner or later Jake will catch him and put him out. Remember Tank Davis KO'd Ryan and while he's one of the hardest hitters in the sport he used to fight at 126 lbs. Luke Campbell, who isn't a big hitter, put him down at 135 lbs. Logan isn't as skilled or as powerful as Jake. He doesn't even know how to get leverage on his shots. That's why Floyd was willing to fight him in an exhibition despite the huge size difference.
 
See? This is the type of Boxer I want Paul to beat and embarrass, a young loud mouth who could make an ass of himself and sure the entire sport of boxing, and upon losing, be allowed to speak on the mic again, further burying his career. Yeah, that would be cool. Not some 60 yr old again.
 
Why the fick would anyone want to see Fake Paul again? Jesus H. Christ let that clown's career die already
 
Garcia would beat the hell out of 90 year old Mike Tyson and the guys Paul fought. Ryan Garcia is a super light weight not a flyweight.

A 170 pound person can certainly beat up a 200 pound person when the skill and athleticism gap is that big. This is like saying a random 200 pounder at your local gym can outbox Garcia.
 
