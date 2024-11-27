Ryan Garcia is planning to fight Jake Paul

yup, Andre Ward said he had to "say my name" for him to be interested at all. Damn right, if you're a pro you don't go to him asking for a fight, make him come to you. Of course, Ward doesn't have a big enough a profile with the general public so that fight would never happen, he'd also just be too good for Paul. All risk, no reward.Planning? More like begging.
I thought he was pretty much hounded out of the sport anyways. As far as size, I remember Ray Leonard saying he could beat Mike Tyson in the late 80's but admitting that it was a mindset more than a feeling based in reality. At that time, everyone wanted to fight Mike, I think there were football players calling him out, Tony Mandarich was one. Tommy Hearns wanted to fight Mike too. Tommy was all balls, he sparred heavyweights regularly and Steward claimed that he "whooped their asses" I always wondered if Tony Tucker was amongst them. There is footage of tommy sparring Ali, it's odd because Tommy learned so much watching Ali, it's Ali being mirrored back to Ali but Ali was shot at that point and Tommy managed to stagger him, sad sight.Some men don't want to admit to themselves that size does in fact matter.
Jake is so much bigger than Ryan that physically it's a mismatch. He's not just taller, he's way bigger overall in terms of frame & weight. We've already seen Ryan dropped and stopped by guys that are half Jake's size.His hands are very quick though. I don't think i would beat Ryan and I'm Pauls Heights.
Jake is so much bigger than Ryan that physically it's a mismatch. He's not just taller, he's way bigger overall in terms of frame & weight. We've already seen Ryan dropped and stopped by guys that are half Jake's size.
Yeah but that much that he beats a current, young elite boxer?Jake, while not a real boxing prospect, has way more skill than his brother.
Is it possible that Ryan could beat Jake? Yeah. It's just unlikely in a 10 or 12 round fight. Sooner or later Jake will catch him and put him out. Remember Tank Davis KO'd Ryan and while he's one of the hardest hitters in the sport he used to fight at 126 lbs. Luke Campbell, who isn't a big hitter, put him down at 135 lbs. Logan isn't as skilled or as powerful as Jake. He doesn't even know how to get leverage on his shots. That's why Floyd was willing to fight him in an exhibition despite the huge size difference.