Crime Russian influence campaign, yup all those right wing grifting dorks!

Haven't had a chance to read all the details. They're coming in so fast.
 
Putin is no dummy. He knows Trump fans are gullible morons.
 
Didn’t need an indictment to see the people listed were bought and paid for by Russia.
 
Lol imagine being a fan of Dave Rubin.
 
sickc0d3r said:
Putin is no dummy. He knows Trump fans are gullible morons.
So does Trump, which explains the Bible, Sneaker, Camel Toe NFT's, conning them into losing their money buying his stock, and countless other ways Trump has grifted his dumb base.
At this point I think his dumb base have a fetish about letting rich, fat old guys taking their money.
 
44nutman said:
So does Trump, which explains the Bible, Sneaker, Camel Toe NFT's, conning them into losing their money buying his stock, and countless other ways Trump has grifted his dumb base.
At this point I think his dumb base have a fetish about letting rich, fat old guys taking their money.
They've monetized the right wing into a cheap consumer product.
 
