Russia vs. United States - Which country has the best MMA fighters (Finals O/T)

Which country has the best MMA fighters?

Since it's pretty much a close call in the last poll. We're down to two nations, which one has the best MMA fighters in your opinion?

forums.sherdog.com

Which 3 countries has the best MMA fighters overall?

Since the beginning to now. Which countries produces the best fighters? (I'll consider adding other countries.) I pick: USA Brazil Russia
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

Russia vs. Brazil vs. United States - Which country has the best MMA fighters? (The Finals)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/which-3-countries-has-the-best-mma-fighters-overall.4337762/ Which has the best fighters? Please vote, thanks.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Please vote, thanks.


That is a hard choice, but the USA is my pick, I think Russia produces very high quality fighters but less than USA does, also everyone comes to the USA to get better.
 
It's close, but if I look at the amateur circuit like the IMMAFs largely dominated by Russia and Central Asia, or the fact that so many Russians started wrestling or some form of martial arts as young children and were competing in Pankration, Hand to Hand combat, kickboxing, amateur MMA, Sambo etc. At younger ages on average too than US fighters. Beyond this, relative to the number of fighters from their respective countries in the UFC and PFL/Bellator, Russians outperform US fighters in success rates.

This question can be interpreted lots of ways, but I'd say if you took the top 15 best Russians and best Americans in each weight class and had them all fight, Russia does come out on top. What does that bracket look like? Hard to say exactly but I would considerably favor Russia. As for young rising talent? I think Russia produces the better prospects right now too, they just don't get signed by the UFC.
 
I agree. To have the exact answer we would have to do a lot of research and maths to get accurate per capita numbers but screw that, honestly.
The only thing I can probably argue with is "everyone goes to the USA to get better", as I would think it is not country-specific, main reason is the USA is the biggest MMA scene today, a lot of events are held in the USA, hence many of the good fighters train there for logistics and efficiency. But a lot of western fighters would benefit from doing a wrestling camp in Dagestan or a sambo camp in Moscow. Almost any heavyweight would profit from training with Volkov or Pavlovich who mostly train in Russia, for example. It is a good idea to train with different (competent) teams in general.
 
It's close, but if I look at the amateur circuit like the IMMAFs largely dominated by Russia and Central Asia, or the fact that so many Russians started wrestling or some form of martial arts as young children and were competing in Pankration, Hand to Hand combat, kickboxing, amateur MMA, Sambo etc. At younger ages on average too than US fighters. Beyond this, relative to the number of fighters from their respective countries in the UFC and PFL/Bellator, Russians outperform US fighters in success rates.

This question can be interpreted lots of ways, but I'd say if you took the top 15 best Russians and best Americans in each weight class and had them all fight, Russia does come out on top. What does that bracket look like? Hard to say exactly but I would considerably favor Russia. As for young rising talent? I think Russia produces the better prospects right now too, they just don't get signed by the UFC.
Click to expand...

Hmm for HW that would be

Jon Jones Vs Alexander Volkov
Curtis Blaydes Vs Sergei Pavlovich
Stipe Miocic Vs Vadim Nemkov
Ryan Bader Vs Anatoly Malykhin
Derrick Lewis Vs Rizvan Kuniev
Steve Mowry Vs Evgeny Goncharov
Tony Johnson Vs Denis Goltsov
Tim Johnson Vs Alikhan Vakhaev
Tyrell Fortune Vs Anton Vyagizin
Daniel James Vs Oleg Popov
Don'Tale Mayes Vs Valentin Moldavsky
Said Sowma Vs Ali Isaev
Thomas Petersen Vs Sergey Bilostenniy
Maurice Greene Vs Adam Bogatryev
Chris BarnettVs Shamil Gaziev (or Kirill Kornilov if you stick Gaziev with Bahrain)

Yeah, Russia steamrolls at heavyweight
 
Hmm for HW that would be

Jon Jones Vs Alexander Volkov
Curtis Blaydes Vs Sergei Pavlovich
Stipe Miocic Vs Vadim Nemkov
Ryan Bader Vs Anatoly Malykhin
Derrick Lewis Vs Rizvan Kuniev
Steve Mowry Vs Evgeny Goncharov
Tony Johnson Vs Denis Goltsov
Tim Johnson Vs Alikhan Vakhaev
Tyrell Fortune Vs Anton Vyagizin
Daniel James Vs Oleg Popov
Don'Tale Mayes Vs Valentin Moldavsky
Said Sowma Vs Ali Isaev
Thomas Petersen Vs Sergey Bilostenniy
Maurice Greene Vs Adam Bogatryev
Chris BarnettVs Shamil Gaziev (or Kirill Kornilov if you stick Gaziev with Bahrain)

Yeah, Russia steamrolls at heavyweight
I'd only start doing this at 170lbs and below. I can make the 15, I just...think ordering is tough. I'd favor Russia at 170, 155 and 145 over the US I think too.
 
I can just work from my rankings so it's fairly easy

170

Belal Muhammad Vs Shamil Musaev
Colby Covington Vs Albert Tumenov
Sean Brady Vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov
Stephen Thompson Vs Magomed Magomedkerimov
Geoff Neal Vs Magomed Umalatov
Logan Storley Vs Murad Ramazanov
Joaquin Buckley Vs Boris Medvedev
Kevin Holland Vs Rinat Fakhretdinov
Neil Magny Vs Andrei Koreshkov
Lorenz Larkin Vs Abubakar Vagaev
Bryan Battle Vs Ustarmagomed Gadzhidaudov
Daniel Rodriguez Vs Saygid Izagakhmaev
Khaos Williams Vs Chersi Dudaev
Phil Rowe Vs Muslim Salikhov
Niko Price Vs Uzair Abdurakov


I'd buy that PPV.
 
155

Justin Gaethje Vs Islam Makhachev
Dustin Poirier Vs Eduard Vartanyan
Beneil Dariush Vs Abdul Aziz Abdulvakhabov
Christian Lee Vs Alexander Shabliy
Michael Chandler Vs Usman Nurmagomedov
AJ McKee Vs Alexander Sarnavskiy
Jalin Turner Vs Ali Bagov (somewhere where you can juice)
Grant Dawson Vs Daud Shaikhaev
Drakkar Klose Vs Yusus Raisov
Brent Primus Vs Khalid Satuev
Bobby Green Vs Alibeg Rasulov
Matt Frevola Vs Mehdi Dakaev
Drew Dober Vs Ali Abdulkhalikov
Sidney Outlaw Vs Gadzhi Rabadanov
Clay Collard Vs Amirkhan Adaev
 
170

Belal Muhammad Vs Shamil Musaev
Colby Covington Vs Albert Tumenov
Sean Brady Vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov
Stephen Thompson Vs Magomed Magomedkerimov
Geoff Neal Vs Magomed Umalatov
Logan Storley Vs Murad Ramazanov
Joaquin Buckley Vs Boris Medvedev
Kevin Holland Vs Rinat Fakhretdinov
Neil Magny Vs Andrei Koreshkov
Lorenz Larkin Vs Abubakar Vagaev
Bryan Battle Vs Ustarmagomed Gadzhidaudov
Daniel Rodriguez Vs Saygid Izagakhmaev
Khaos Williams Vs Chersi Dudaev
Phil Rowe Vs Muslim Salikhov
Niko Price Vs Uzair Abdurakov


I'd buy that PPV.
This one's close. I think Brady, Thompson, Neal, Drod and Battle all lose pretty comfortably. Musaev may or may not beat Belal but the way he shut down Storley and Murad, he's a dangerous fight. Colby should beat Tumenov (who I'd have lower). A lot of the others are close or I'm not familiar enough to say confidently either way.
 
155

Justin Gaethje Vs Islam Makhachev
Dustin Poirier Vs Eduard Vartanyan
Beneil Dariush Vs Abdul Aziz Abdulvakhabov
Christian Lee Vs Alexander Shabliy
Michael Chandler Vs Usman Nurmagomedov
AJ McKee Vs Alexander Sarnavskiy
Jalin Turner Vs Ali Bagov (somewhere where you can juice)
Grant Dawson Vs Daud Shaikhaev
Drakkar Klose Vs Yusus Raisov
Brent Primus Vs Khalid Satuev
Bobby Green Vs Alibeg Rasulov
Matt Frevola Vs Mehdi Dakaev
Drew Dober Vs Ali Abdulkhalikov
Sidney Outlaw Vs Gadzhi Rabadanov
Clay Collard Vs Amirkhan Adaev
How do you base these lists? Like Arman moved to Russia when he was 3 and did all his training and growing up there and still lives there doesn't he? If Arman doesn't count because "he wasn't born there" then surely guys like Baki or Khamzat should count as Russian. And at what point don't you weigh potential and talent into the equation and put guys like Amru or Gitinov on here?
 
Right now its Russia for sure. Much higher ratio of quality fighters in that talent pool. It'd be even more lopsided if all those ACA etc guys were in the UFC instead.
 
