Russia vs. United States - Which country has the best MMA fighters (Finals O/T)

It's close, but if I look at the amateur circuit like the IMMAFs largely dominated by Russia and Central Asia, or the fact that so many Russians started wrestling or some form of martial arts as young children and were competing in Pankration, Hand to Hand combat, kickboxing, amateur MMA, Sambo etc. At younger ages on average too than US fighters. Beyond this, relative to the number of fighters from their respective countries in the UFC and PFL/Bellator, Russians outperform US fighters in success rates.



This question can be interpreted lots of ways, but I'd say if you took the top 15 best Russians and best Americans in each weight class and had them all fight, Russia does come out on top. What does that bracket look like? Hard to say exactly but I would considerably favor Russia. As for young rising talent? I think Russia produces the better prospects right now too, they just don't get signed by the UFC.