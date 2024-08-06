International Russia is the last stronghold of a traditional and conservative white male

Are you Caucasian ?

Are you a Christian ?

Are you a traditional family man ?

Are you a believer in raising your children through actual parenting and not woke agenda ?

Then you must admit Russia is the place to be regardless of what you might think of its foreign policies.

Despite the worst ever relations between Russia and the West, you see an uptick of westerners moving to live in Russian Federaton.

You can see an example of such a family with a lot of details here : https://youtube.com/@countrysideacreshomestead2008?si=VNoEQV_z0-pOjTrV
 
ViD said:
That’s a very substantial argument
What is there to argue? You can still do all those things in western countries.. this isn't worth the time to delve into.

But sure I suggest anyone who thinks Russia is better to move - enjoy yourself!
 
USA!USA! said:
What is there to argue? You can still do all those things in western countries.. this isn't worth the time to delve into.

But sure I suggest anyone who thinks Russia is better to move - enjoy yourself!
Look at what’s going on in the UK. Canada and Australia are being overwhelmed by immigrants. Do you think I’m making this up ?
 
Jack V Savage said:
Good, stay there then. And everyone else who wants to live in a poor, oppressive, depressing country should join you.
Poor ? The economy on the rise despite most sanctions in the history of mankind, the country is becoming a self sufficient state and when the sanctions are lifted and the investments pour in, it will rise even more.

In what way is Russia oppressive?
 
I’d rather live in the west with all the negative shit Russians say is happening than live in that hellscape in a concrete box with a corrugated metal roof waiting for my conscription papers to come.
 
Err said:
I’d rather live in the west with all the negative shit Russians say is happening than live in that hellscape in a concrete box with a corrugated metal roof waiting for my conscription papers to come.
Your perception of Russia is seriously skewed. I recommend you watch some travel vlogs from the Americans to get some real understanding

 
Putin is flooding Russia with migrants from Central Asia because all the caucasian christian traditional family men are being sent to get blown the fuck up by drones in a muddy ditch for the purpose of securing a handful of scorched Ukrainian villages. Thanks but no thanks.
 
TUFNewb said:
Putin is flooding Russia with migrants from Central Asia because all the caucasian christian traditional family men are being sent to get blown the fuck up by drones in a muddy ditch for the purpose of securing a handful of scorched Ukrainian villages. Thanks but no thanks.
You’re wrong, Russia is actually deporting illegal immigrants at a serious rate after a few major incidents that happened recently.

As for men dying at war, it is true, it’s not limited to Christians though, all nationalities and religions are fighting for Russia
 
I've literally seen videos of Russian soldiers blowing each other and getting a drone dropped on them. He blew him away, I guess you could say? There are others similar to that. Doesn't seem like many are strangers to cock.

The Kadyrovites also fuck goats.

Muslims also make up more than 10% of their population.

And the birth rate is very low, because people aren't starting families any, more.

20% of Russians don't even have indoor plumbing.

Russia sucks. The soldiers look like they're straight out of The Hills Have Eyes, mostly. I think 80% of them have severe fetal alcohol syndrome.

Everything you wrote is bullshit.

Also, Putin likes little boys.

 
ViD said:
Poor ? The economy on the rise despite most sanctions in the history of mankind, the country is becoming a self sufficient state and when the sanctions are lifted and the investments pour in, it will rise even more.

In what way is Russia oppressive?
Even on a PPP basis, Russia's per-capita GDP is less than half of the U.S.'s. I'm sure your propaganda services have convinced you it's about to turn around, but keep in mind that true believers have been expecting that for a very long time.
 
A lot of trolls are coming out of the woodwork lately.
 
Jack V Savage said:
Even on a PPP basis, Russia's per-capita GDP is less than half of the U.S.'s. I'm sure your propaganda services have convinced you it's about to turn around, but keep in mind that true believers have been expecting that for a very long time.
Once again, I ask you to watch people that are actually visiting Russia and showing you how it is rather than reading MSM BS
 
HOLA said:
I've literally seen videos of Russian soldiers blowing each other and getting a drone dropped on them. He blew him away, I guess you could say? There are others similar to that. Doesn't seem like many are strangers to cock.

The Kadyrovites also fuck goats.

Muslims also make up more than 10% of their population.

And the birth rate is very low, because people aren't starting families any, more.

20% of Russians don't even have indoor plumbing.

Russia sucks. The soldiers look like they're straight out of The Hills Have Eyes, mostly. I think 80% of them have severe fetal alcohol syndrome.

Everything you wrote is bullshit.

Also, Putin likes little boys.

Yeah, I actually feel very much satisfied reading this type of garbage rather than a serious argument, that just shows you know nothing more than the stupid shit NAFO propagandists post
 
