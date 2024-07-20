Roy Jones Jr. Says Naoya Inoue Is True P4P King Over Bud Crawford

Actual best and 'P4P' best are the same guy currently, so people should take that as a welcome opportunity to stop talking fantasy nonsense about midgets.
 
yeah they forgot Usyk. he's p4p #1 until he either retires or loses.
i would put Inoue at #2 certainly. Crawford is #3.
 
everyone's always gonna have their little opinions on this topic.

but it's interesting to hear roy's POV, because he's not only one of the greatest all-time great fighters alive today. but also the only fighter in history who held 4 wgt world titles from MW to HW. i think roy knows who usyk is. he says numerous times in the video, guys like inoue unfortunately will never get the opportunity to fight the big popular names. nonetheless, it's an opinion coming from an expert who experienced it all.
 
baconCrunch said:
everyone's always gonna have their little opinions on this topic.

but it's interesting to hear roy's POV, because he's not only one of the greatest all-time great fighters alive today. but also the only fighter in history who held 4 wgt world titles from MW to HW. i think roy knows who usyk is. he says numerous times in the video, guys like inoue unfortunately will never get the opportunity to fight the big popular names. nonetheless, it's an opinion coming from an expert who experienced it all.
Click to expand...
At one point in time James Toney also held 4 divisional world titles between MW & HW. Only his WBA heavyweight title was stripped after he popped for PEDs and his win against John Ruiz was overturned. He and Roy were both middleweights that initially beat the same heavyweight titlist. Even though Toney was doped no middleweight should ever be able to beat a heavyweight titleholder worth their salt.

It's also worth pointing out that Bob Fitzsimmons was the first middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title which he did against Corbett (btw this was the heavyweight title). He then dropped down to light heavyweight and won his third division. If there was another weight class around back then, like SMW or CW, surely he would've also held 4 titles between MW & HW.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Stormtrooper85
News Roy Jones Jr. announces the death of his son, DeAndre
2
Replies
34
Views
2K
that Indian
that Indian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,165
Messages
55,887,240
Members
174,974
Latest member
IndyWay06

Share this page

Back
Top