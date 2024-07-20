Roy Jones Jr. Says Naoya Inoue Is True P4P King Over Bud Crawford

baconCrunch said: everyone's always gonna have their little opinions on this topic.



but it's interesting to hear roy's POV, because he's not only one of the greatest all-time great fighters alive today. but also the only fighter in history who held 4 wgt world titles from MW to HW. i think roy knows who usyk is. he says numerous times in the video, guys like inoue unfortunately will never get the opportunity to fight the big popular names. nonetheless, it's an opinion coming from an expert who experienced it all. Click to expand...

At one point in time James Toney also held 4 divisional world titles between MW & HW. Only his WBA heavyweight title was stripped after he popped for PEDs and his win against John Ruiz was overturned. He and Roy were both middleweights that initially beat the same heavyweight titlist. Even though Toney was doped no middleweight should ever be able to beat a heavyweight titleholder worth their salt.It's also worth pointing out that Bob Fitzsimmons was the first middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title which he did against Corbett (btw this washeavyweight title). He then dropped down to light heavyweight and won his third division. If there was another weight class around back then, like SMW or CW, surely he would've also held 4 titles between MW & HW.