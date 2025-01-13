  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Round 1 Solecki vs Aliev

markys00

markys00

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 20, 2008
Messages
19,744
Reaction score
8,285
Hear me out.

Zero significant strikes in the round. 1 takedown from Aliev. Rounds are scored on who's most effective. It's funny how the announcers didn't mention who won that round till later, but how could they possibly justify "you can't just take someone down and win a round". Solecki had two lame sub attempts, but it was SOMETHING.

I don't think Solecki should have won the round, but according to everything I've been told, he should have. Control time with no damage DOES mean something now?
 
Sorry to break it to you bro, there’s probably 6 non Tajik guys that watched the fight so there probably won’t be a dialogue on it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Julianna Peña clearly won round 1
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
dipstickjimmy
dipstickjimmy
RonDante
It’s not that Bautista won poorly, it’s that he has no argument to win
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
CobraCobretti
CobraCobretti

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,166
Messages
56,762,864
Members
175,388
Latest member
Leahforggy

Share this page

Back
Top