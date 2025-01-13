Round 1 Solecki vs Aliev

Hear me out.



Zero significant strikes in the round. 1 takedown from Aliev. Rounds are scored on who's most effective. It's funny how the announcers didn't mention who won that round till later, but how could they possibly justify "you can't just take someone down and win a round". Solecki had two lame sub attempts, but it was SOMETHING.



I don't think Solecki should have won the round, but according to everything I've been told, he should have. Control time with no damage DOES mean something now?