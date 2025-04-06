How can you score round 1 or 3 for Finney?

JoeRowe
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 8,473
- Reaction score
- 15,132
In round 1 Finney landed 0(!) significant strikes and had 0 sub attempts. Valentin landed 6 significant strikes(infinitely more from a % perspective) & more than doubled Finney in total strikes.
Takedowns are nothing more than a change of position, it's what you do with the takedown that scores. 0 effective grappling & less effective striking than his opponent.
Round 3 should be self explanatory as Valentin outlanded Finney 65-1 in total strikes, yet somehow the official sherdog live scorers all gave this Round to Finney as well!
WTF are we doing?
