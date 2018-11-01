Crime Rotherham 'grooming' gangs, now 420 suspects!

A total of 426 grooming gang members who abused an estimated 1,500 victims in Rotherham.
This is just one city!

This is out of control and it will be happening in all the countries in the West. Shows how strong the fear of being called a racist is when this is going on over and over again, and still people are worried about being singled out and called names, including the police.

And still our politicians will not put 2+2 together and realize this is what so many muslims are like, yet they'll still continue to swamp our societies with more muslims, why?

When will they stop saying Asian grooming gangs? They are muslim raping gangs. Grooming always makes me think of hairdressers!

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...-girls-rape-uk-nca-prosecutions-a8609511.html

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...n-parents-sheffield-crown-court-a8523421.html
 
should be hanged by their necks until they are dead.
 
Where are the parents in this?

If I had a daughter the last thing I would let happen is her being pimped by a gang of people of any race.

I would go on such a rampage.

Jesus though 420 suspects?
 
1,500 rape victims.

Think about that.

If a few of those victims were the daughters of parliament representatives, this problem would be fixed very very quickly.
 

they know. they just don't care.
 
Do the people that advocate for those that come in and commit these crimes really not see the correlation? Or do they simply not care as long as the agenda marches on?
 
1500.. Oh man. Those guys were just having at it, and the English men did nothing. Wow. What an embarassing time to be white. I realize that the gangs were letting the cops bang the underage girls, and that was parr of the problem, but I'm sorry, you have to mob up at some point.
 
thefirstemporer said:
Do the people that advocate for those that come in and commit these crimes really not see the correlation? Or do they simply not care as long as the agenda marches on?
they see it. they just think it's more important to be seen as the most tolerant so they pretend like you're the bad guy if you point it out.
 
Hollywood made a movie about Russian grooming gangs *rolleyes*
 
Amerikuracana said:
1500.. Oh man. Those guys were just having at it, and the English men did nothing. Wow. What an embarassing time to be white. I realize that the gangs were letting the cops bang the underage girls, and that was parr of the problem, but I'm sorry, you have to mob up at some point.
Jesus Christ dirty cops in on it too for underage tail?

I feel like the world hasn’t changed at all since medieval times.
 
Steven_Universe said:
Where are the parents in this?

If I had a daughter the last thing I would let happen is her being pimped by a gang of people of any race.

I would go on such a rampage.

Jesus though 420 suspects?
For real, I have a daughter. If I found out something like this, and the police did nothing. I would buy some meth, some machetes and go on a spree killing as many of these dudes as possible.
 
Remember everyone, those girls should’ve kept their mouths shut for the good of diversity.

Naz_Shah_2ea3d.jpg
 
This is absolutely embarrassing for British law enforcement. 1500 kids? It's beyond disgusting. They should all get the rope.
 
To be fair to the Muslims, this is basically white supremacy in action. It's white people's fault that imported Muslims decided to quasi-enslave white women and pimp then into slavery, consent or not.

Let's not be regressive intersectional feminists here.
 
