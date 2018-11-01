squeezewax
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2013
- Messages
- 7,677
- Reaction score
- 2,085
A total of 426 grooming gang members who abused an estimated 1,500 victims in Rotherham.
This is just one city!
This is out of control and it will be happening in all the countries in the West. Shows how strong the fear of being called a racist is when this is going on over and over again, and still people are worried about being singled out and called names, including the police.
And still our politicians will not put 2+2 together and realize this is what so many muslims are like, yet they'll still continue to swamp our societies with more muslims, why?
When will they stop saying Asian grooming gangs? They are muslim raping gangs. Grooming always makes me think of hairdressers!
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...-girls-rape-uk-nca-prosecutions-a8609511.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...n-parents-sheffield-crown-court-a8523421.html
This is just one city!
This is out of control and it will be happening in all the countries in the West. Shows how strong the fear of being called a racist is when this is going on over and over again, and still people are worried about being singled out and called names, including the police.
And still our politicians will not put 2+2 together and realize this is what so many muslims are like, yet they'll still continue to swamp our societies with more muslims, why?
When will they stop saying Asian grooming gangs? They are muslim raping gangs. Grooming always makes me think of hairdressers!
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...-girls-rape-uk-nca-prosecutions-a8609511.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...n-parents-sheffield-crown-court-a8523421.html