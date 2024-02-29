Elections Ronna McDaniel resigns as GOP chair. Forced out by Trump. Trump putting his guy as replacement and daughter-in-law as co-chair

Ronna MacDaniel has been chair of the RNC for several years now.
She is strongly pro-Trump.
Supports his 2024 presidential run.

Yet all this didn't save her from Trump's wrath, because while she is a Trump supporter he wanted her to be even more supportive.

Trump is pushing for North Carolina GOP chair Michael Whatley for Chair of the RNC.
Trump wants his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to be co-chair.
Lara wants the RNC to use its money to defend Trump.

The GOP is solidly becoming the Trump party. There is going to be a GOP and a GOP-T, with the former being a shadow.

Trump is pushing nepotism because he wants people who will be totally loyal and put his interests over that of the party and conservatism.

RNC is going to become Trump's piggybank.

-----

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel will leave her post on March 8 as Trump moves to install new loyalists


NEW YORK (AP) — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel will leave her post on March 8, having been forced out of the GOP’s national leadership as Donald Trump moves toward another presidential nomination and asserts control over the party.

McDaniel announced her decision in a statement on Monday morning.

“I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing,” McDaniel said in the statement. “The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition.”

The move was not a surprise. Trump earlier in the month announced his preference for North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley, a little-known veteran operative focused in recent years on the prospect of voter fraud, to replace McDaniel. Trump also picked his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to serve as committee co-chair.
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel will leave her post on March 8 as Trump moves to install new loyalists

Ronna McDaniel is leaving the GOP’s national leadership as Donald Trump moves toward another presidential nomination and asserts new control over the party.
---

Lara Trump says RNC needs to raise $500 million, sees interest in paying Trump legal fees


Lara Trump says she thinks GOP voters would like to see RNC pay Donald Trump’s legal fees

Lara Trump says she thinks GOP voters would like to see RNC pay Donald Trump's legal fees

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law said she thought the idea would get broad support among GOP voters who see his legal cases as political persecution.
---

Liberals and Democrats must be pretty happy with this development because it could very well be the erosion of the GOP.
 
Could well be? They're already fucked. Fundraising has been really lackluster. Most of the normies are tapped out. With any luck they'll be broke by election day.
 
James Eagle said:
This is also old new
"Old" huh??
Fox had an article reporting it 3 days ago.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign after Super Tuesday

Trump pushed for McDaniel to resign earlier in February

www.foxnews.com

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign after Super Tuesday

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will resign after the Super Tuesday primaries, following discontent in the party and former President Trump pushing changes.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com
 
MicroBrew said:
It was only last year that MacDaniel, with Trump's backing , won reelection of the RNC Chair.

DANA POINT, Calif., Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Republican National Committee reelected Ronna McDaniel to a fourth term as chairwoman, giving a mandate that would keep the Donald Trump-backed candidate in the top party post through the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

You mad?
 
She said she is stepping down as historically the RNC chair has always stepped down once a nominee was declared.
 
Scheme said:
She said she is stepping down as historically the RNC chair has always stepped down once a nominee was declared.
She said historically the nominee picks the Chair. Trump could have chosen to keep her but he wanted her out.
 
MicroBrew said:
She said historically the nominee picks the Chair. Trump could have chosen to keep her but he wanted her out.
I don't see why he would keep her, the Republicans have a net loss in governor seats, senator seats and House seats since she took the helm.
 
Rod1 said:
GOP that claimed to be all about being tough and independent being scared of Orange Man.
One of the reasons that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave for why he was resigning his leadership position in the GOP is that his Reaganite foreign policy views is at odds with the Trump supporting base. Mitch supports aiding Ukraine, while the Trump base do not.
 
MicroBrew said:
One of the reasons that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave for why he was resigning his leadership position in the GOP is that his Reaganite foreign policy views is at odds with the Trump supporting base. Mitch supports aiding Ukraine, while the Trump base do not.
absolutely...it's time to put American's first.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
absolutely...it's time to put American's first.
damn straight. lets take all the RNC money and waste it on trump's legal woes and bankrupt an entire political party just to own the libs. sounds great. and what a better way to do that then to take on somebody within trump's family who said that she would do exactly that!
 
idrankyourbeer said:
damn straight. lets take all the RNC money and waste it on trump's legal woes and bankrupt an entire political party just to own the libs. sounds great. and what a better way to do that then to take on somebody within trump's family who said that she would do exactly that!
This is why I said earlier that Dems and Liberals must be quite happy to see Trump takeover the GOP.

--
Scheme said:
I don't see why he would keep her, the Republicans have a net loss in governor seats, senator seats and House seats since she took the helm.
Seems scapegoating to pin the blame on her. GOP lost a lot of votes with the Supreme Court abortion ruling. And Trump turns off a lot of moderates.
 
