RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel will leave her post on March 8 as Trump moves to install new loyalists Ronna McDaniel is leaving the GOP’s national leadership as Donald Trump moves toward another presidential nomination and asserts new control over the party.

Lara Trump says she thinks GOP voters would like to see RNC pay Donald Trump's legal fees Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law said she thought the idea would get broad support among GOP voters who see his legal cases as political persecution.

Ronna MacDaniel has been chair of the RNC for several years now.She is strongly pro-Trump.Supports his 2024 presidential run.Yet all this didn't save her from Trump's wrath, because while she is a Trump supporter he wanted her to be even more supportive.Trump is pushing for North Carolina GOP chair Michael Whatley for Chair of the RNC.Trump wants his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to be co-chair.Lara wants the RNC to use its money to defend Trump.The GOP is solidly becoming the Trump party. There is going to be a GOP and a GOP-T, with the former being a shadow.Trump is pushing nepotism because he wants people who will be totally loyal and put his interests over that of the party and conservatism.RNC is going to become Trump's piggybank.-----------Liberals and Democrats must be pretty happy with this development because it could very well be the erosion of the GOP.