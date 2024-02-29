MicroBrew
Ronna MacDaniel has been chair of the RNC for several years now.
She is strongly pro-Trump.
Supports his 2024 presidential run.
Yet all this didn't save her from Trump's wrath, because while she is a Trump supporter he wanted her to be even more supportive.
Trump is pushing for North Carolina GOP chair Michael Whatley for Chair of the RNC.
Trump wants his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to be co-chair.
Lara wants the RNC to use its money to defend Trump.
The GOP is solidly becoming the Trump party. There is going to be a GOP and a GOP-T, with the former being a shadow.
Trump is pushing nepotism because he wants people who will be totally loyal and put his interests over that of the party and conservatism.
RNC is going to become Trump's piggybank.
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel will leave her post on March 8, having been forced out of the GOP’s national leadership as Donald Trump moves toward another presidential nomination and asserts control over the party.
McDaniel announced her decision in a statement on Monday morning.
“I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing,” McDaniel said in the statement. “The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition.”
The move was not a surprise. Trump earlier in the month announced his preference for North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley, a little-known veteran operative focused in recent years on the prospect of voter fraud, to replace McDaniel. Trump also picked his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to serve as committee co-chair.
Liberals and Democrats must be pretty happy with this development because it could very well be the erosion of the GOP.
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel will leave her post on March 8 as Trump moves to install new loyalists
Ronna McDaniel is leaving the GOP’s national leadership as Donald Trump moves toward another presidential nomination and asserts new control over the party.
Lara Trump says RNC needs to raise $500 million, sees interest in paying Trump legal fees
Lara Trump says she thinks GOP voters would like to see RNC pay Donald Trump’s legal fees
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law said she thought the idea would get broad support among GOP voters who see his legal cases as political persecution.
Liberals and Democrats must be pretty happy with this development because it could very well be the erosion of the GOP.