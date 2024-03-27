=======================================This is pure Left Wing Clown World level idiocy... and it's hilarious.They handed her a massive lawsuit that should be a slam dunk. You don't get to hire, defame, and then fire someone like this without it biting you in the ass. The lawsuit is going one of two ways.(1) Huge payout to Ronna straight up(2) Ronna's lawyers depose all the talent on NBC and their Fake News comments and reports, along with the management team and destroy their credibility even more.... and then still Ronna gets a huge settlementNBC lawyers and top executives, must know this. If they are smart they come up with a huge number quick, or they become the news for a very long time in a very bad way.Here is a great video with Megan Kelly on the situation, with videos of the NBC staff melting down within it. Megan's lawyer that got her a huge settlement looks to be Ronna's lawyer moving forward. Watching the gaslighting and Fake News staff of NBC News scream and cry about it was hilarious. They want to talk about credibility, yet they have none with America, unless a person is a Left Cult drone.