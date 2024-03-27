Whippy McGee
Surf 4 Life
@Steel
- Sep 3, 2014
- 26,324
- 64,728
Only 80 hours elapsed between NBC News announcing Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor and the network ousting her from that very role. But for the leadership at NBC Universal News Group, those were 80 painful hours.
On Tuesday evening, following another full day in which the media rumor mill churned at warp speed, NBCU News Group boss Cesar Conde sent staff a memo, notifying his troops that he had reversed his decision to welcome the former Republican National Committee chair to “the team.”
...
Conde had no real choice. The embattled NBCU boss, who I’m told dealt with the crisis from an unknown location outside of 30 Rock, was facing an unprecedented rebellion from his most high-profile stars, who one by one went on the air and excoriated leadership’s decision to hire McDaniel. The only aspect of Conde’s note that was surprising was the fact that it came 48 hours late, allowing what started off as a crisis to fester and balloon into one of the worst corporate public relations calamities in recent memory.
"What a sh*t show!” a media executive exclaimed to me Tuesday shortly after Conde relieved McDaniel of her NBC News credentials.
=======================================
Will it be the $600,000 interview?
The ramifications of NBC’s decision yesterday to part ways with former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel just two days after her paid network debut on “Meet the Press” are just starting to shake out. But they could be expensive.
McDaniel expects to be fully paid out for her contract — two years at $300,000 annually — since she did not breach its terms, according to a person close to McDaniel. That means that her single, not-quite-20-minute interview Sunday could cost NBC more than $30,000 per minute, or $500 per second.
That might be just the beginning of the fallout following yesterday’s announcement from NBCUniversal News Group Chair Cesar Conde that the deal, first announced on Friday, would be canceled. McDaniel spoke yesterday with Bryan Freedman, renowned lawyer to the estranged cable-news stars, to discuss legal options even beyond recouping the dollar value of her contract.
While no arrangement is final, the person close to McDaniel said, Freedman would be an obvious choice: He represented Megyn Kelly in her own acrimonious parting with NBC, as well as ousted anchors Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson in disputes with their respective former networks.
McDaniel, the person said, is exploring potential defamation and hostile work environment torts after MSNBC’s top talent — momentarily her colleagues — took turns Monday blasting her on air.
==========================================
This is pure Left Wing Clown World level idiocy... and it's hilarious.
They handed her a massive lawsuit that should be a slam dunk. You don't get to hire, defame, and then fire someone like this without it biting you in the ass. The lawsuit is going one of two ways.
(1) Huge payout to Ronna straight up
(2) Ronna's lawyers depose all the talent on NBC and their Fake News comments and reports, along with the management team and destroy their credibility even more.... and then still Ronna gets a huge settlement
NBC lawyers and top executives, must know this. If they are smart they come up with a huge number quick, or they become the news for a very long time in a very bad way.
Here is a great video with Megan Kelly on the situation, with videos of the NBC staff melting down within it. Megan's lawyer that got her a huge settlement looks to be Ronna's lawyer moving forward. Watching the gaslighting and Fake News staff of NBC News scream and cry about it was hilarious. They want to talk about credibility, yet they have none with America, unless a person is a Left Cult drone.