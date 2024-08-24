News Ronda Rousey apologizes for her worst take ever.

Your Salad

Your Salad

deadline.com

Ronda Rousey Apologizes For Sharing Sandy Hook Conspiracy Video: “I’ve Regretted It Every Day Of My Life”

Eleven years after she shared a Sandy Hook conspiracy video on then-Twitter, former UFC fighter and actor Ronda Rousey now says she's sorry.
deadline.com deadline.com

This definitely could be a WR topic but she was the face of the UFC and I think it's relevant to the main forum.

She seems contrite in her apology for spreading misinformation about a terrible event in American history.
I'm not a fan of Ronda but I can empathize with her getting caught up in the moment.
I do not believe The Sandy Hook massacre was a planned Psy Op to take guns away from Americans and I read/watched a bunch of media that was compelling me to think it was.
 
I can respect her apology here. At the end of the day the best thing we can do is incentivize people changing their opinions to align with reality rather than demonizing them for having had a bad take in the first place.
 
At first I thought why bring up old news. But as the internet is forever, a preemptive mea culpa is probably prudent.
 
Ronda: I'm so sorry! Now please buy my biography and crowdsource my comic book project.

I can finally sleep well at night knowing Ronda Rousey apologized for retweeting some stupid ass conspiracy 11 years ago. Rip all those people who were affected by the tragedy .

Imo don't know if she's genuine about it and don't care. Bunch of Internet trolls tho
 
Celebrities should just stay off social media, and then they wouldn’t have to apologize for every stupid thing they say, and we wouldn’t have a bunch of nerds on the internet with pitchforks, demanding said apology. Even being distasteful, it’s funny how an ex fighter/ pro wrestlers opinions gets people so triggered.
 
All those taken in by vile conspiracies should have to do the same. Many just double down.

Well done Ronda anyone can fall for heinous bullshit.
 
She's probably seeing how Alex Jones is finally getting all of his assets taken and wants to make sure no one comes after her.
 
Great retort.
Admission of fault is hard, and said admission is harder in a public space.
 
I know she did a reddit ama and all people did was sneak in a response about sandy hook like a bunch of bots in every question. Ronda had no choice but to apologize.

I know Ronda isn't everyone's cup of tea, but she's got an unfair amount of shit her way from all directions. I'll admit I wouldn't put it past the government to run a fake story like sandy hook and it is easier to believe than accept the hard truth of a bunch of kids being slaughtered for no reason. No reason to shame someone for being wrong.
 
What's your point? She entered a public space with the intention of answering questions from the public.
 
Point is there are worse people out there to ruin a public q and a. It's an old opinion and it's honestly not an evil one, it's just an easy way to cope with the world to buy into conspiracies than acknowledge that evil people are everywhere. The evil people are in Washington DC hiding away from you and not your neighbors next door.
 
It's not like she ever acknowledged it before, and no shit people will bring it up considering what it was.

Even if you want to be this super thinker, see through the veil, giga-brained genius who has it all figured out any normal person will rightfully shit on you for having nothing of substance to back up your wild conspiracies except "y'know, the government COULD have done that".
 
But she did, going by this.

 
Ok, there is always someone worse than you so fuck doing the right thing?
She got called out for a horrible event was a conspiracy.
 
