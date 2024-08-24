Ronda Rousey Apologizes For Sharing Sandy Hook Conspiracy Video: “I’ve Regretted It Every Day Of My Life” Eleven years after she shared a Sandy Hook conspiracy video on then-Twitter, former UFC fighter and actor Ronda Rousey now says she's sorry.

This definitely could be a WR topic but she was the face of the UFC and I think it's relevant to the main forum.She seems contrite in her apology for spreading misinformation about a terrible event in American history.I'm not a fan of Ronda but I can empathize with her getting caught up in the moment.I do not believe The Sandy Hook massacre was a planned Psy Op to take guns away from Americans and I read/watched a bunch of media that was compelling me to think it was.