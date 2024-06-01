Media Roman Kopylov preparing with GLORY champion / Poatan rival Artem Vakhitov for tonight’s fight against César Almeida

Will training with Artem Vakhitov help Roman Kopylov prepare for his fight against César Almeida?

Roman Kopylov has called in the help of Artem Vakhitov in preparation for his upcoming fight against Kickboxer turned MMA-fighter César Almeida, which will take place this Saturday night as the Featured Prelim of UFC 302.
Vakhitov, a former long-reigning GLORY Light-heavyweight champion and P4P-great, is also the last man to defeat Alex Pereira in Kickboxing, before Poatan joined the UFC:

1717259673103.jpeg
1717259689839.jpeg

Swipe for more:




It goes without saying that Roman Kopylov can learn a thing or two from Artem Vakhitov when it comes down to striking.
Kopylov’s opponent, César Almeida, has also fought Alex Pereira multiple times in Kickboxing, just like Artem, so he’s a common opponent for both athletes.

Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira went 1-1 in GLORY, switching the LHW-belt in two razor close, extremely high-level championship fights.
Vakhitov was the long-reigning champion, when in January 2021 Pereira won the title by split decision to become the first and only fighter to have held GLORY-titles in two weight classes simultaneously.
Later that year, Artem Vakhitov won the title back by majority decision.

Alex edged the first and Artem the second, though it actually looks like the majority of people thought Vakhitov won the first fight and Pereira the second (so in the end they still would’ve been 1-1, lol).

Imo there’s arguments for both fights to go either way.

First fight (Alex Pereira won the title):



Second fight (Artem Vakhitov won the title back):



Here’s a highlights video of both fights combined:




Alex Pereira and César Almeida fought a total of 3 times in Kickboxing!
Here’s their third and final meeting, for the WGP Middleweight-championship (which Poatan won):




Roman Kopylov is a five-time world champion in hand-to-hand Combat Sambo, and has also won several European and Russian championships.
In 2018 he became the Fight Nights Global middleweight champion, a title he defended one time before signing with the UFC in 2019.

Moreover, Roman is a formidable Kickboxer in his own right. However, César Almeida has faced the sport’s elites such as GLORY Middleweight champion Donovan Wisse, Serkan Özçağlayan, and Alex Pereira, which should give the Brazilian the edge in the stand-up battle.

While Roman can leverage his MMA-experience to initiate grappling, what happens if that road is not working out?
As seen in Dylan Budka’s fight against Cesinha two months ago, fatigue can set in, which led to him getting finished in the 2nd round. Therefore, having a plan B and being prepared to engage with an elite Kickboxer is crucial.
And who would be more suited to prepare Kopylov for this challenge than Artem Vakhitov?


On the other side, César Almeida, a former GLORY Kickboxing contender and WGP-, WKN- and SUPERKOMBAT champion, has been preparing himself with high-level training partners aswell, at Xtreme Couture with the likes of Caio Borralho, Michel Pereira, Roman Dolidze, Chris Curtis and Brad Tavares:

1717259729300.jpeg


Who will take the win tonight, Roman Kopylov or César Almeida?
And how do you guys see this fight play out? :cool:
 
Thoughts?
Do you think the training sessions with Artem Vakhitov will have assisted Roman Kopylov in his preparation for tonight's bout against César Almeida?

Artem Vakhitov has now made a full-time transition to MMA.
In Russian media, he also shared his experience training with Kopylov’s team and the opportunity to refine his ground skills alongside such high-level individuals (maybe Sherbro @Feniamin can tell us more about this?).
As far as I know, Artem doesn’t have an extensive background in grappling/wrestling training, although given his Russian heritage, it wouldn't surprise me, lol. After all, many athletes from the region have some experience in disciplines like Sambo from a young age.
Vakhitov has definitely been putting in the work lately:






Earlier this year, Artem Vakhitov secured his first professional MMA victory with a 1st-round TKO. This came after an unfortunate injury just 55 seconds into his MMA-debut about a year ago (dislocated elbow from falling into mount):

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751290850577895679

Just a couple weeks later, the former GLORY Light-heavyweight champion picked up another first round TKO win:




Some Sherbro’s may recall that Artem Vakhitov turned down an offer from the UFC after GLORY Kickboxing decided to part ways with all Russian fighters on its roster following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
It sounded like they offered him peanuts, which led to Vakhitov and the UFC failing to reach an agreement at the time:




Hopefully the UFC will try to actually sign him after a few more wins in MMA.
Watching Artem Vakhitov fight is a thing of beauty. Just take a look at this video and you’ll understand what I mean:

 
BoxerMaurits said:
Thoughts?
Do you think the training sessions with Artem Vakhitov will have assisted Roman Kopylov in his preparation for tonight's bout against César Almeida?

How could they not help brother?
Cesar is a badass so any help is good help tbh.
 
I'm really looking forward to this one. Kopylov is a great opponent to see where Almeida is in his development
 
Artem is such a fantastic striker, it can only pay dividends.

That being said, I would have thought after Fluffy mauled him Kopylov would have been putting more focus into improving his grappling. His striking is already very high level for MMA.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Yeah.. training with Vakhitov to fight a high level kickboxer seems like a good move.

Hopefully Kopylov works hard on his grappling as soon as he is done with this fight. We all know his striking is not the problem.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Artem is such a fantastic striker, it can only pay dividends.

That being said, I would have thought after Fluffy mauled him Kopylov would have been putting more focus into improving his grappling. His striking is already very high level for MMA.
Click to expand...
Reckon it's just about the matchup, would make no sense to prepare for Almeida by focusing on his grappling, especially since Cesar's last two wins came after his opponents tried to wrestle him.
 
