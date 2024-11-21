  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Roger Huerta returned and lost

yekmurat said:
İn before his street fight video
16a3c88bc2db522cb6f3e25b6e518b72_xl.jpg
 
Necrocrawler said:
First Mexican based fighter to get that treatment
He once rode a 6 fight winning streak (winning a FOTY in the process) on UFC, which kinda secured him a spot on Sports Illustrated cover, as showed before this post.
Takes more than that these days. Lol different time I guess.
 
blaseblase said:
Takes more than that these days. Lol different time I guess.
Exactly
2007 was the year of change if you think about it: Pride was gone, there were no other mma orgs to compete with the now TUF fueled UFC
He was also the first dude to cover a Sports Illustrated magazine, which probably meant a lot at the time (never read it lol)
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Damn the years have been rough on him. I thought Roger looked pretty handsome back in the day (no homo).

For being almost 42 he did alright.
He doesn't look bad aside from the God-awful tattoos that make him look like a sci-fi alien. Pretty wild to see him.

Despite all of the friends I have had with tats (and yes, I've been around since a time long ago when it actually made a statement about the person to have a tat), I have just never been into the permanency of human graffiti. Nothing against those who love it; my buddy runs his own tat shop, just not my thing. Not attracted to chicks with loads of tats.

I can live with tats MUCH better if they aren't in the face or neck area. Especially those facial tats, they always gross me out. They remind me of working in prison, where you see a lot of them. Ugh.
 
I thought Leonard Gatcia was the first to break him

Then underrated Kenflo sat that ass down

His career has flip-flopped ever since
 
joy2day said:
He doesn't look bad aside from the God-awful tattoos that make him look like a sci-fi alien. Despite all of the friends I have had with tats (and yes, I've been around since a time long ago when it actually made a statement about the person to have a tat), I have just never been into the permanency of human graffiti.

Nothing against those who love it; my buddy runs his own tat shop, just not my thing. Not attracted to chicks with loads of tats.

I can live with tats MUCH better if they aren't in the face or neck area. Especially those facial tats, they always gross me out. They remind me of working in prison, where you see a lot of them. Ugh.
Yeah those tattoos are horrible. Might be worse than Cody Garbrandts and that says a lot lol
 
