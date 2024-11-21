PrideNverDies
Was yellow card for reporting troll
Yellow Card
That soccer kick KO he took 12 years ago aged him 20 years instantly.Damn the years have been rough on him. I thought Roger looked pretty handsome back in the day (no homo).
For being almost 42 he did alright.
And he was handsome back in the days, somewhat homo
First Mexican based fighter to get that treatmentWhy was this guy hyped?
Jesus even in 2007 they were a decade late with the controversial bullshit.
Takes more than that these days. Lol different time I guess.First Mexican based fighter to get that treatment
He once rode a 6 fight winning streak (winning a FOTY in the process) on UFC, which kinda secured him a spot on Sports Illustrated cover, as showed before this post.
ExactlyTakes more than that these days. Lol different time I guess.
Because he came to fight and he was the first fighter that ladies enjoyed to watch. His fights with Leonard Garcia and Clay Guida are pretty good.Why was this guy hyped?
He doesn't look bad aside from the God-awful tattoos that make him look like a sci-fi alien. Pretty wild to see him.Damn the years have been rough on him. I thought Roger looked pretty handsome back in the day (no homo).
He doesn't look bad aside from the God-awful tattoos that make him look like a sci-fi alien. Despite all of the friends I have had with tats (and yes, I've been around since a time long ago when it actually made a statement about the person to have a tat), I have just never been into the permanency of human graffiti.
Nothing against those who love it; my buddy runs his own tat shop, just not my thing. Not attracted to chicks with loads of tats.
I can live with tats MUCH better if they aren't in the face or neck area. Especially those facial tats, they always gross me out. They remind me of working in prison, where you see a lot of them. Ugh.