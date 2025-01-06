Jimmy never realized his perceived potential as a prospect. Dude took a lot of damage in a short amount of time, but maybe this time off has allowed him to recover from some of that wear & tear while also mentally refocusing.



Bellato is... talented in some areas and is physically imposing, but I have questions about his fight IQ. He seems way too willing to abandon his formidable grappling on a whim in order to play Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots in the pocket, which isn't great because he's been KO'd and hurt more than once. His chin and defense leave a bit to be desired. He sort of reminds me of a watered down LHW Robocop.



I guess it depends which version of Crute we see. If he comes back refreshed and with more facets to his game he could win this. He's shown some decent kicks here and there. I think both men are sloppy albeit dangerous boxers capable of hurting the other.



Both are talented grapplers, too. Jimmy has outwrestled plenty of guys and had a wild fight with Paul Craig back in the day: he got taken down by the Scotsman multiple times, reversed him on the mat, took Paul down, scrambled around, and ultimately subbed Craig with a kimura late. However, Cirkunov took Crute down and subbed him immediately not long after... so who's to say? Bellato has 100% TDD on paper, but his second DWCS opponent is the only one to try and take it to the mat. He has GnP/submission wins over some solid comp and is a decent power-wrestler.



I'm leaning Bellato based on momentum and activity, but Crute is a wild card.