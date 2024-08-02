



talks about him at different parts



14:17



21:00



"He's big, well rounded. I would go over to Florida and see how huge he is. He's the toughest dude there so I'd always spar and he's a tough dude to spar. Tough as nails everywhere and he's just relentless."



"I think Robocop is a problem for Dricus. He's a problem for anyone at the top."



He mentions he's not creative but he just gets it done and tough to deal with. I agree with him I don't know how Gregory hasn't been ranked yet. He is dangerous EVERYWHERE and doesn't stop throwing. Power too. He beats many ranked MWs right now. IMO he is better than Costa and basically fights the way Costa is advertised to be.



Offtopic he always mentions lurking UG and Sherdog at 27:07 LOL