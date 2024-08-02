Media Rockhold with a lot of praise for Gregory Rodrigues, says he is a problem for Dricus and anyone at the top of MW

talks about him at different parts

14:17

21:00

"He's big, well rounded. I would go over to Florida and see how huge he is. He's the toughest dude there so I'd always spar and he's a tough dude to spar. Tough as nails everywhere and he's just relentless."

"I think Robocop is a problem for Dricus. He's a problem for anyone at the top."

He mentions he's not creative but he just gets it done and tough to deal with. I agree with him I don't know how Gregory hasn't been ranked yet. He is dangerous EVERYWHERE and doesn't stop throwing. Power too. He beats many ranked MWs right now. IMO he is better than Costa and basically fights the way Costa is advertised to be.

Offtopic he always mentions lurking UG and Sherdog at 27:07 LOL
 
Substance Abuse said:
Rodrigues' biggest issue is his Fight IQ and approach. He's got a ton of talent, but has lost momentum when not fighting smart. I'm also shocked Rocksalt gave someone props.
He's a classic high level/high-octane gatekeeper.
Seems like a fighters fighter if you will, older UFC vets usually like guys like that. Vets at their UFC tail end usually get counted out themselves (rightfully more often then not) so I think they feel an affinity towards guys like Rodrigues.
 
Carrotman23 said:
He's a classic high level/high-octane gatekeeper.
Seems like a fighters fighter if you will, older UFC vets usually like guys like that. Vets at their UFC tail end usually get counted out themselves (rightfully more often then not) so I think they feel an affinity towards guys like Rodrigues.
I like to watch the guy fight. I wish he utilized his tools and diversified more, but even if it doesn't, I'm going to tune in.
 
Robocop needs to work on his wrestling. He likes to stand but he is so much better on the ground. He just doesn't show it. If he can generate power standing then he can do it on the ground too. I would like to see him chew people up on the ground before going for a sub.
 
Al I have to say about Robocop is...
qDUhhVx.gif
 
I like watching Rodrigues fight. He's 16-5 with 13 finishes to his name
 
