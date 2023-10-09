Rock in photos & stamps

Can hear Bon kickin' it on Highway To Hell, Sin City, and What's Next To The Moon. GREAT Picture to start off this cool thread !
 
images

Lorna-Shore-live-March-2022-London-credit-Paul-Harries.jpg

Localh2014.jpg

b0b31eb9a25c0cde4bbc4b12c71daac8.jpg
 
Jackonfire said:
Good idea for a thread. We have a pics thread already but unfortunately, a lot of the pictures aren't showing up due to dead links. Might be a good time to start a version 2.

previous thread:
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/vintage-musician-photos.3433529/
Ah ok......the diff here is the photos should be of pop, rock or any genre for that matter and can include live photos, studio photos, personal pics, rare pics, etc. My friend and famous rock photographer Karen Murphy from L.A. (Ed Mundell's wife) gave me this idea from another forum :):)
 
By the way, without having to post a separate thread, you can post rock or pop stamps here too.......this a trend that has picked up a lot lately esp after the issue of a set of Royal Stamps of the Stones, Queen and very recently U.S. postage stamps of the Grateful Dead :):)

il_794xN.4433879330_8wwd.jpg
 
triptych said:
Tom Petty mems
View attachment 1005702
That's Mike Campbell from the Heartbreakers?

Honestly I thought it was Don Was for a second. The musical renaissance man late of 80's group Was (Not Was), succesful producer, and current CEO of jazz label Blue Note Records. I was thinking "I guess Was produced that Tom Petty album? Kinda neat you were all excited to meet Don Was."

But no, I guess it's just a Tom Petty memory. :)

Here's Was (Not Was)'s 80's hit "Walk The Dinosaur" to refresh your memory.


And since it's a picture thread, a picture of the man himself.
bc8f58d1-0001-0004-0000-000001428213_w1200_r1_fpx39.34_fpy45-1.jpg
 
