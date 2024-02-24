Robert Whittaker, Scared to Death of...

It's fair enough to be honest... Spiders in Australia can kill you quick.

Apparently its a funnel Web spider lmao.. They don't fuck around - can be fatal, will definitely make you very ill, and wherever it bites is fucked afterwards.

KB6P9Q.gif


I'd be scared too... Everything in Australia can kill you.

First-Aid-for-Funnel-Web-Spider-Bites-819x1024.jpg

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_funnel-web_spider
 
Wouldn't think dealing with a spider is scarier than fighting someone like costa but here we are...
 
Fuck all that shit.

:eek: :eek: :eek: :eek: :eek: :eek: :eek:

1708745357800.png
 
and that's not even the scariest one. check out the blue ringed octopus. motherfucker is only like 2 inches big but has enough venom to kill 26 people within minutes. i like Australia. i like Australians. i like their culture, but because of their murderous wildlife FUCK AUSTRALIA.
 
and that's not even the scariest one. check out the blue ringed octopus. motherfucker is only like 2 inches big but has enough venom to kill 26 people within minutes. i like Australia. i like Australians. i like their culture, but because of their murderous wildlife FUCK AUSTRALIA.
just-another-day-in-australia.jpg


Very high concentration of hot women in Australia, however...
 
As long as they stick to bugs and stuff we're good. I like spiders, just not the ones that can potentially end me with one bite
Totally get it, weird thrills come from handling those 8-legged critters.​
 
