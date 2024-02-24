Robert Whittaker, Scared to Death of...

Substance Abuse
Tough as nails UFC Fighter Robert Whittaker is scared to death in this clip. Of?
It's fair enough to be honest... Spiders in Australia can kill you quick.
Apparently its a funnel Web spider lmao.. They don't fuck around - can be fatal, will definitely make you very ill, and wherever it bites is fucked afterwards.
I'd be scared too... Everything in Australia can kill you.
Australia is nuts... Snakes, and spiders that can kill you in hours, sharks, stonefish, crocodiles, and Nate Diaz kangaroos.Fuck all that shit.
Wouldn't think dealing with a spider is scarier than fighting someone like costa but here we are...
Trap Door Spider hiding until dinner time.Understandable, especially if that spider is Australian
We don't know what that secret juice is made out of yetwell the spider can kill you with a single bite. i don't think Costa can kill you with a single bite.
As long as they stick to bugs and stuff we're good. I like spiders, just not the ones that can potentially end me with one bite
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_funnel-web_spider
and that's not even the scariest one. check out the blue ringed octopus. motherfucker is only like 2 inches big but has enough venom to kill 26 people within minutes. i like Australia. i like Australians. i like their culture, but because of their murderous wildlife FUCK AUSTRALIA.
