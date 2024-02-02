Media Robert Whittaker Says "He'd Beat Dricus Du Plessis 9 Times out of 10" and He's "Just A Better Fighter Than He Is"

Robert Whittaker Says He'd Beat DDP 9 Times out of 10 and hes better skill wise and overall as a fighter


Asako said:
There was nothing I saw from Whittaker in that fight that would make me think he would beat DDP 9/10 times. I would say the reverse is more likely.
Click to expand...
Whittaker was winning the first 4 min of the 1st round before he got taken down, and was winning the 2nd round until he got clipped.

It's strange how so many believe he had nothing for DDP.
 
I don't know. Against Strickland, DDP showed he has 5-round cardio and can be a tricky/awkward opponent for a point fighter. (For the record, I think Sean should've won a very close decision). Robert may win some of those fights but I don't agree with 9 out of 10 at all. In fact, I think DDP finishes Whittaker more than once if they fought 10 times. I don't think their fight was that much of a fluke.
 
Prime Whittaker? The one that fought Yoel twice?

Yeah I’d take him 9/10 times. But he’s not that guy anymore.

Those fights, the Adesanya KO, the damage from his entire career is all catching up to him.

He isn’t the same guy - THIS Whittaker it’s a coin-flip where you have to give the edge to DDP.

It’s kind of sad because fighters always see themselves as the best version of themselves even as they are obviously declining in real-time. So they over-rate their abilities based on performances and abilities they’ll never replicate.
 
I could see 7 out of 10. I also think adesanya beats strickland 7 out of 10. Just a weird time in MMA the last 6 months.
 
Robert looked good in the DDP fight. He did everything he usually does in that fight. The only issue was the stance switching from DDP which stopped the blitz from Robert. It was a close and competitive fight. DDP has one of the highest finishing rates in the sport.
 
fizzlehiss said:
Rob being nice is a facade. He often says contradictory delusional stuff.

DDP figured Rob out. Nothing Rob did was getting through.
Click to expand...

what's he supposed to say? "yeah DDP has my number and is going to KO me every time"? being a nice person doesn't mean you can't think you can win against someone who has beaten you.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
what's he supposed to say? "yeah DDP has my number and is going to KO me every time"? being a nice person doesn't mean you can't think you can win against someone who has beaten you.
Click to expand...
It is the first time ive ever heard Rob actually talk a bit of "trash"(for him at least). Which makes this pretty surprising lol
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
i mean he has to believe that, otherwise what's the point of fighting if you don't think you are the best?
Click to expand...
Well usually he'd say something along the lines of "He was the better fighter that night, but ill be better next time" or at least the usual nice guy answer is his MO.

He actually said something bold this time.
 
