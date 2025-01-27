  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Robert Whittaker mimicking DDP's striking

Koala

Koala

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 22, 2020
Messages
2,415
Reaction score
4,852
Robert Whittaker is mimicking DDP's striking
Would you hire him if you have to prepare a fight with DDP?
Timestamped (24:18)

 
Last edited:
ddp-goldberg.gif
 
LoL pretty funny to be "Mimmicking" ddps striking.

So how is he doing this? Bludgeoning himself in the head repeatedly before training? Maybe a full bottle of tequila or surgically removing your right foot and replacing it with a second left foot?

Dricus Striking weird asf, you have to like "technically bad" to mimmick it. Dricus is hands down my favourite UFC champ today because of it. He's the best fighter to watch he fights with his own rulebook, like Jiri Which is why those are my 2 favourite fighters today.
 
he can mimick the striking but he will never replicate ddp's power or durability, DDP is a unique fighter, he's kind of like merab in that he's not as skilled as the people he is beating but more physical and hungrier than them. Merab isn't a better fighter technically than yan or umar but he beat them, same with DDP and whittaker
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
he can mimick the striking but he will never replicate ddp's power or durability, DDP is a unique fighter, he's kind of like merab in that he's not as skilled as the people he is beating but more physical and hungrier than them. Merab isn't a better fighter technically than yan or umar but he beat them, same with DDP and whittaker
Click to expand...
Great comparison. Despite not being the most skilled in their weightclass, they've both shown that they belong as champions.

If people ever needed examples that attributes applied correctly can beat skill, these guys are the peak of that concept.
 
RockyLockridge said:
LoL pretty funny to be "Mimmicking" ddps striking.

So how is he doing this? Bludgeoning himself in the head repeatedly before training? Maybe a full bottle of tequila or surgically removing your right foot and replacing it with a second left foot?

Dricus Striking weird asf, you have to like "technically bad" to mimmick it. Dricus is hands down my favourite UFC champ today because of it. He's the best fighter to watch he fights with his own rulebook, like Jiri Which is why those are my 2 favourite fighters today.
Click to expand...
Gotta pretend to be an ape on rollerblades
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
he can mimick the striking but he will never replicate ddp's power or durability, DDP is a unique fighter, he's kind of like merab in that he's not as skilled as the people he is beating but more physical and hungrier than them. Merab isn't a better fighter technically than yan or umar but he beat them, same with DDP and whittaker
Click to expand...

Not as skilled as who they're beating is also a description for Jones. He's not as technically sound as Shogun, Machida, Rashad, Rampage, DC but his size and reach and ability to leverage the reach gets him the wins
 
His style is a level above the meta of fighting that they are used to. Because they don't understand it, they mock it as a cope. You don't go undefeated 10+ years by accident
 
BowserJr said:
Not as skilled as who they're beating is also a description for Jones. He's not as technically sound as Shogun, Machida, Rashad, Rampage, DC but his size and reach and ability to leverage the reach gets him the wins
Click to expand...


Are u talking just striking?

Cuz he without question is technically better grappler than everyone you mentioned.
 
OmegaRugal said:
Are u talking just striking?

Cuz he without question is technically better grappler than everyone you mentioned.
Click to expand...
Even Machida, last I checked machida got dropped in striking and choked out cold, and face planted brutally? Pretty sure he was out skilled in every aspect. I think Shogun even tapped to strikes?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koala
Rumored Du Plessis will fight in Sydney, Australia, in February 2025 for UFC 312
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
CrimsonFan
CrimsonFan
S
How should future opponents deal with Dricus Du Plessis's striking?
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
djacobox372
djacobox372

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,244
Messages
56,820,912
Members
175,417
Latest member
Crazy Source

Share this page

Back
Top