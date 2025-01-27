LoL pretty funny to be "Mimmicking" ddps striking.



So how is he doing this? Bludgeoning himself in the head repeatedly before training? Maybe a full bottle of tequila or surgically removing your right foot and replacing it with a second left foot?



Dricus Striking weird asf, you have to like "technically bad" to mimmick it. Dricus is hands down my favourite UFC champ today because of it. He's the best fighter to watch he fights with his own rulebook, like Jiri Which is why those are my 2 favourite fighters today.