Great comparison. Despite not being the most skilled in their weightclass, they've both shown that they belong as champions.he can mimick the striking but he will never replicate ddp's power or durability, DDP is a unique fighter, he's kind of like merab in that he's not as skilled as the people he is beating but more physical and hungrier than them. Merab isn't a better fighter technically than yan or umar but he beat them, same with DDP and whittaker
Gotta pretend to be an ape on rollerbladesLoL pretty funny to be "Mimmicking" ddps striking.
So how is he doing this? Bludgeoning himself in the head repeatedly before training? Maybe a full bottle of tequila or surgically removing your right foot and replacing it with a second left foot?
Dricus Striking weird asf, you have to like "technically bad" to mimmick it. Dricus is hands down my favourite UFC champ today because of it. He's the best fighter to watch he fights with his own rulebook, like Jiri Which is why those are my 2 favourite fighters today.
Not as skilled as who they're beating is also a description for Jones. He's not as technically sound as Shogun, Machida, Rashad, Rampage, DC but his size and reach and ability to leverage the reach gets him the wins
Even Machida, last I checked machida got dropped in striking and choked out cold, and face planted brutally? Pretty sure he was out skilled in every aspect. I think Shogun even tapped to strikes?Are u talking just striking?
Cuz he without question is technically better grappler than everyone you mentioned.