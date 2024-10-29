BoxerMaurits
He's still top10, even. He went 3-0 in his first run and then got one loss and was cut. This time, it was a 4 fight winning streak, then cut for a 3 fight losing streak, and they're all pretty decent, other than I think the UFC will probably cut Perez too. Rough go.Nicolau harsh to say the least. Arent there dudes still employed that he beat like Dvorak, Kape and Elliot? And his ufc record is 7-4 not 4-3
SAME!Legit didn't know that Despaigne already fought three times in the UFC, I thought he had only one fight.