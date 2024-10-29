sonhow said: Nicolau harsh to say the least. Arent there dudes still employed that he beat like Dvorak, Kape and Elliot? And his ufc record is 7-4 not 4-3 Click to expand...

He's still top10, even. He went 3-0 in his first run and then got one loss and was cut. This time, it was a 4 fight winning streak, then cut for a 3 fight losing streak, and they're all pretty decent, other than I think the UFC will probably cut Perez too. Rough go.Kape's been winning a bunch since, so I get that. Elliott hasn't fallen off either. But yeah, Dvorak was cut, and Schnell probably would have been too if he didn't retire