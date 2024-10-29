News Robelis Despaigne, Matheus Nicolau and others have been cut from the UFC roster

Good riddence?

Makes sense to cut Despaigne. He's already 36, if he can't beat Austen Lane by now he doesn't have much of a future in the UFC. Anybody who has basic wrestling ability can beat his ass lol.
 
Nicolau harsh to say the least. Arent there dudes still employed that he beat like Dvorak, Kape and Elliot? And his ufc record is 7-4 not 4-3
 
I liked Nicolau, he was not that far from a title shot before the Royval fight and then went 0-3
And it's not like there is a 125 division in another org that pays well
Maybe go fight Mokaev in Brave
Despaigne should go to Karate Combat
 
They wanted despaigne to be a cross over success so much. Guy just clearly didn't have it.
 
sonhow said:
Nicolau harsh to say the least. Arent there dudes still employed that he beat like Dvorak, Kape and Elliot? And his ufc record is 7-4 not 4-3
He's still top10, even. He went 3-0 in his first run and then got one loss and was cut. This time, it was a 4 fight winning streak, then cut for a 3 fight losing streak, and they're all pretty decent, other than I think the UFC will probably cut Perez too. Rough go.

Kape's been winning a bunch since, so I get that. Elliott hasn't fallen off either. But yeah, Dvorak was cut, and Schnell probably would have been too if he didn't retire
 
Despaigne

Grand openin'

Grand closin'!
 
Legit didn't know that Despaigne already fought three times in the UFC, I thought he had only one fight.
 
RIP Robelis. You could have been the best ITD fighter ever if only you could stop a td.
 
Chubi said:
Legit didn't know that Despaigne already fought three times in the UFC, I thought he had only one fight.
SAME!

Was susprised when I looked it up
 
