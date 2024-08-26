



What are the X factors in a fight with Chimaev?



- Definitely that high pace to start and his wrestling prowess.



- It's quite simple, I gotta worry about how hard he is going to push the wrestling envelope in those first rounds. And then, like, think of what I'm going to do after that.

After I can stop the takedowns, after I get back up or whatever, and just be taking the fight to him. You know, everyone can see how this fight is gonna play out.

Everyone can make a rough plan on how to approach it, so what you're thinking is probably what I'll be doing.