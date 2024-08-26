Media Rob Whittaker on the key to victory against Chimaev

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,742
Reaction score
6,987


What are the X factors in a fight with Chimaev?

- Definitely that high pace to start and his wrestling prowess.

- It's quite simple, I gotta worry about how hard he is going to push the wrestling envelope in those first rounds. And then, like, think of what I'm going to do after that.
After I can stop the takedowns, after I get back up or whatever, and just be taking the fight to him. You know, everyone can see how this fight is gonna play out.
Everyone can make a rough plan on how to approach it, so what you're thinking is probably what I'll be doing.
 
Not really sure if Rob is a good litmus test at this point, he might be past his best. We’ll see. We’ll see.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media MMA fighters pick: Whittaker vs Chimaev (UFC FN on ABC 6)
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
TankAbbott4Eva
TankAbbott4Eva
Shay Brennan
What is Whittaker's path to victory?
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
west42
west42

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,045
Messages
56,094,561
Members
175,069
Latest member
Fred_Tam

Share this page

Back
Top