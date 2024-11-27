



"I felt amazing, the cut went amazing so I felt strong, fit. I was focused and I was locked in, everything was picture perfect. Honestly, I can't take that away and say otherwise. Within seconds of our fight I felt comfortable standing with him, like real comfortable. But then the dude drops to like a millimeter *laughs*, how do you stop that takedown? Like

understandably we did a lot of wrestling, did a lot of stuff, a lot of wall work, but mate, it's so hard to replicate that takedown with that sort of commitment. You know, props to him!

The guy knows his strengths. It was a great takedown, a beautiful takedown. But then we get to the wall work and I felt good. Like he has a heavy sag, he's not ridiculously strong or anything like that, but a really heavy sag and was really good in making me work. Like making sure that he was always active, reaching for underhooks, reaching for ankle picks,

trying to get a hook in. So he was making me work all the time. But even then, I knew that the squeeze he was pushing on was going to be very hard to be able to sustain. And I was

starting to feel some space opening up later on. Obviously it happens, we transition and then mate, he puts his forearm across my face for the face crank. And it was just picture

perfect. Like, landed square between, you know that deeper part between your chin and lip? It hits right there, and instantly my teeth gave out. Instantly and like, mate, the squeezing

after this didn't help *laughs*."



"What do you do? Everyone and their friends saw the photos, and also, with that; I'm dirty at you DC! I'm dirty at you bro, because the Doctor took a photo and was like 'just

gonna show Dana so that they know hat happened' and shows it to DC there. And DC puts it everywhere, OK? Why you have to do me like that, right? But yeah, the teeth

went straigth in and I just couldn't figth out of it, like I could feel my teeth in the middle of my mouth. I was done. And hats off to Chimaev who had a plan, went in there and

executed it and got the W, man. It's upsetting. I don't like losing like that, but it is what it is. Now I think he should go straight to Dricus, as I don't think sitting out should be

rewarded ever, right? But not my call, not my decision."