ROAD TO UFC: Start time?

Senbonzakura
Sakuraba- PrideFC Never Die!
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2011
- Messages
- 2,454
- Reaction score
- 500
Hey what time does rei tsuruya and shin haraguchi fight and where can I watch it without fight pass?
Alright cool.It's supposed to start in about 15 mins or so, I believe.
Staying up late, cracking some beers and keeping the fights going lolWhat's up party people?
Cheers, budAlright cool.
Cheers Bobby!
Enjoy the fights my guy
Staying up late, cracking some beers and keeping the fights going lol
What up man
Haha oh shit nice.Same! Drinking Perpetual IPA and vaping Mai Tai
What you drinking?
We will set this shit up ourselves lolSuppose this will just be the PBP thread. LFG
Suppose this will just be the PBP thread. LFG