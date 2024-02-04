ROAD TO UFC: Start time?

Hey what time does rei tsuruya and shin haraguchi fight and where can I watch it without fight pass?
 
Shin has the toughest test on the card tonight. Zhu Rong has fought in the UFC before and also has been in alot of fights against so so talent. Thats the fight Im most looking forward to tonight
 
