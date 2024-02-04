Siver!
Nah, it's got to have it's own thread.
Rong Zhu, a fighter who has 3 fights in the UFC and went 1-2 despite missing weight TWICE, was called out by Herb Dean in R3 of his fight with Shin Haraguchi for spitting on his opponent at least twice.
"Hey, stop spitting," Herb was heard saying.
Cut this garbage immediately. Spitting on someone isn't the same as calling someone a nasty name. This is pond scum behaviour from a failed UFC fighter with no discipline.
