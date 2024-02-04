Media Chinese Road to UFC Fighter Spits on Japanese Opponent Multiple Times

Cut Rong Zhu?

  • Yes

    Votes: 14 48.3%

  • No

    Votes: 5 17.2%

  • No (but feed him to an elite lightweight killer, then cut him)

    Votes: 10 34.5%
  • Total voters
    29
Nah, it's got to have it's own thread.

Rong Zhu, a fighter who has 3 fights in the UFC and went 1-2 despite missing weight TWICE, was called out by Herb Dean in R3 of his fight with Shin Haraguchi for spitting on his opponent at least twice.

"Hey, stop spitting," Herb was heard saying.

Cut this garbage immediately. Spitting on someone isn't the same as calling someone a nasty name. This is pond scum behaviour from a failed UFC fighter with no discipline.


 
Bobby Boulders said:
He beat the brakes off of him and spat on him multiple times while he did it. Then when Herb called him on it he put his hands up like if in the prayer position lmao
I know Dana is a weak man, but this is racism.

It's not just nasty words spoken that might be racism, he's a Chinese guy spitting on a Japanese fighter that he's easily beating.

I hope we never see Rong Zhu again - but they said on commentary he is a PI stand out, so we know how easily Dana will fold 🙄

He's already put money into this scumbag, so he's gonna let it go, unless the big guy wants to show he's a good person for once.
 
Not only will Dana let it go but he will start to do his job and have the company promote him if he continues to be successful.
 
Wait, did you just NOT post a video, but screencap with a play button?
 
images
Make the chinaman wear the original text to this in Detroit/Baltimore/St. Louis.
 
Yeah, I screencapped. I don't really know how to do the gif thing, but if someone does, I can tell them the exact times.
 
Dude has a cocky attitude. If he only had a chip on his shoulder I wouldn't mind, but I took it as a racial thing, too. I think this dude is going to remain unprofessional, as he's been through most of his career, and wash out again, quickly.
 
I know the guys at ONE generally try to avoid Chinese-Japanese fights at a low level for this reason.

The UFC kinda need to address this now, harshly, if they are gonna keep doing Road to UFC events where the likely winners are Chinese, Japanese, or Korean fighters.

But, again.

It's fucking Dana.
 
